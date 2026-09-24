Colorado safeties coach Vonn Bell spent nearly 10 decades in the NFL, so he is no stranger to players asking pretty hard questions. Colorado safety Randon Fontenette apparently gives him a lot of them. Asked about the veteran defensive back this week, Bell described him as a player who keeps his coach sharp as well.

“Being a leader in the locker room, they lean on him for sure. He probably might not be the most vocal at times, but his play, guys follow him. I keep on urging and encouraging him to bring along some of the young guys. . . . He’s a joy to coach. He challenges me at times, but I love it. That's what comes with it,” Bell said on Wednesday.

Dec 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Vonn Bell (24) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That was a complaint from Bell. He then followed up by explaining what he continues to demand from the Vanderbilt transfer.

“I want the best for him; I want him making all the plays. I keep challenging him to do the little things, cause the little things take care of the big things. That's with your communication, your alignment, your assignment.”

Vonn Bell wanted a safety room that would challenge him

When Bell arrived in Boulder in February after a nine year stint in the NFL, he initially had an ambition to work as an analyst. However, he moved into the safety role and was already talking about coaching as a two-way exchange.

“It’s a very talented group,” Bell told Colorado Athletics in March. “A lot of versatility, a lot of smart guys. They’re challenging to me too. I’m excited to work withthem everyday.”

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fontenette perfectly suits his description. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive back came to Colorado after spending two seasons at Dudley Field, where he started 24 games. He has already got lots of college football games to his belt before Bell started coaching him.

Bell can teach from his nine-season experience in the NFL, while Fontenette can ask questions from years of playing in different systems. Bell’s latest comments suggest he likes having a player who makes the conversation go both ways.

Randon Fontenette keeps coming back to the details

The phrase Bell used this week was “the little things,” and Fontenette himself has even sounded similar when talking about Colorado’s defense. After the Weber State match, instead of shifting the responsibility to Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve, he put it on the players.

“It’s not the defensive scheme because Coach Marve is going to call a great game every time,” Fontenette said. “It’s really on us just owning up to doing our job and trusting each other.”

Randon Fontenette has said Colorado’s defensive execution comes back to players doing their jobs and trusting Chris Marve’s calls. | The Associated Press

Bell has been sounding this same message since spring, but in a different way. He talked about safeties reading personnel, understanding down and distance, and seeing what the offense is telling them before the snap. Honestly, those details decide if a safety arrives early or spends the next play explaining what went wrong.

Fontenette can make the highlight play, but Bell keeps rewinding the conversation to the work that needs to happen before the ball arrives.

Coach Deion Sanders offered his own view Tuesday, and it sounded a lot like Bell’s assessment.

“He’s a big physical, pro-style safety. Loves the game. Challenges his teammates. Has matured a lot, and I love it,” Sanders said. “He practices right; therefore, he knows what he’s going to get out of the game because of the level of practice that he has. Proud of him.”

Fontenette will be returning to his home state Saturday when Colorado faces off Baylor. Bell will keep asking for the little things. Fontenette, by Bell’s own admission, will probably keep making his coach work for a few answers as well.

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