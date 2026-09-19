How Colorado's Road Game Could Transform Folsom Field's Atmosphere

In the Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 2 matchup against the Weber State Wildcats, Buff Nation showed out in full force. Despite a disappointing 2025 season, Colorado’s fanbase showed up in droves to watch it defeat the Weber State Wildcats 52-21 in the home opener.

For Colorado safety Randon Fontenette, it was his first time taking the field in the black and gold, and he was fired up for that experience. Now, the Buffs embark on a two-game road trip with potentially one of the best atmospheres in college football awaiting them if they can return undefeated.

Randon Fontenette’s first experience at Folsom Field

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fontenette transferred to Colorado from the Vanderbilt Commodores in the offseason. But despite the Commodores’ SEC status, their stadium only seats approximately 35,000 fans. Fontenette got to play in front of his first Folsom Field crowd in Week 2, and despite it not being a sell-out, a whopping 49,363 fans were cheering him on in the home opener.

“It felt good; I love it,” Fontenette said postgame. “Folsom’s different; I like it. The fans show love. I can’t imagine what Texas Tech is going to be like in three weeks. It was electric; I loved it.”

Running out of the tunnel, Fontenette had to keep himself grounded amid the atmosphere.

“[I was thinking] I’m ready to go; it’s time,” Fontenette said. “That’s really all. When you run out of the tunnel, you can’t think too much. You’ve just got to [think]: ‘It’s time.’ Just let your instincts kick in and just play ball.”

That grounded mindset paid off with a great performance, as Fontenette tallied four tackles, one of which was unassisted, in addition to hauling in the Buffaloes’ first interception of the season.

What Deion Sanders thought of the fan turnout

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although coach Deion Sanders was disappointed with his team’s performance against Weber State, he gave the fanbase glowing praise following the game.

“We have the best fans in the country. We got our butts kicked last year, and they showing up and showing out. Well, you guys [the media] understand that emotion, that feeling. Most of these guys, you know, they just here today, but they weren't in Atlanta. They understood how our Buff fans showed up and showed out. I mean, they took over their durn stadium and they did the doggone thing,” Sanders said.

The fanbase traveling well to Atlanta, Georgia, for Colorado’s Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before having an impressive showing for the home opener despite Colorado facing an FCS school was promising, to say the least.

“Our fans are radical, man,” Sanders said. “Our fans … they're not shying away from any smoke,” Sanders said.

What awaits the Colorado Buffaloes if they return 4-0

Colorado fans cheer during a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As Sanders mentioned, Colorado performed poorly last season, finishing 3-8 with four losses at home. That record hardly impacted the turnouts at Folsom Field, so Colorado has an opportunity to create a truly challenging road environment for its opponents in 2026.

Colorado will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday before taking on the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas, in Week 4. If the Buffaloes can win both of those games, they’d return to a homecoming stripe-out to face the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders while off to their first 4-0 start of the Coach Prime Era.

The crowd would almost undoubtedly be sold out, as that matchup would be one of if not the best, matchups in the country that week. Given how electric Colorado’s atmosphere was for the Buffaloes’ beatdown of a lower-division opponent, imagine the scenes at Folsom Field for a game with real Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff implications.

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