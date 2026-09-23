Safety Randon Fontenette Delivers Honest Response to Colorado Dismissals

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering an important week with their focus turning toward accountability inside the program. Following Colorado’s 41-7 loss to Northwestern, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders announced that several players had been dismissed from the team. Coach Prime stated that the decisions were connected to a pattern of conduct that was detrimental to the team.

Colorado safety Randon Fontenette addressed the situation when speaking with the media, making it clear that the players who remain in the program understand the standard that Sanders is trying to establish.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field with his team for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Randon Fontenette Speaks on Team Standards

Colorado safety Randon Fontenette did not shy away from the message behind the dismissals of his teammates when speaking with the media. Fontenette emphasized that Colorado’s primary objective is winning.

In a post by @DNVR_Buffs, Fontenette said, “At the end of the day, I came here to win. We came here to win.” Fontenette added, “If somebody’s not living up to that standard, you gotta address it.”

The comments came shortly after Sanders revealed that a few of his players were no longer with the program. Sanders did not identify the players but explained that the decisions were not based solely on the loss to Northwestern. Instead, he described a recurring pattern of behavior that he believed was detrimental to the team.

Sanders stated that the conduct of some players hurt the team and had to address the actions that were setting the program back.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Fontenette, the message appears to be straightforward. Colorado players are expected to meet the standards that come with being part of the program. The Buffaloes entered the season with significant expectations after bringing in a number of experienced transfers, and players such as Fontenette were expected to provide leadership on a roster that underwent significant changes.

Fontenette himself is one of the more experienced players on the roster. The senior defensive back transferred to Colorado after spending two seasons at Vanderbilt. He made 24 starts throughout 25 games. He recorded 125 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 15 passes defended as well as 3.5 sacks throughout his time there.

Accountability Comes Before Colorado’s Big 12 Opener

The timing of the dismissals is significant because Colorado has little time to dwell on the Northwestern loss. The Buffaloes are preparing to travel to Waco, Texas, for their Big 12 opener against Baylor.

Colorado started the season 2-0 before the Northwestern loss, defeating Georgia Tech 14-13 and Weber State 52-21. The 34-point loss to Northwestern, however, exposed some of the issues the Buffaloes need to correct as they enter conference play.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The dismissals give the team another issue to deal with as they prepare for their first Big 12 game. Sanders has made it clear that he expects to meet the standards established within the program. Fontenette’s comments show that at least some of the players understand why those standards are being enforced.

For the new Buffalo, the objective remains simple and that is to simply win. His comments make it clear that the program felt these dismissals were necessary.

Looking forward, the Buffaloes will have to put the Northwestern loss and the recent dismissals behind them as they take on Baylor. The Bears present Colorado with their next challenge, and the team’s response will be closely watched as they begin conference play.

The Buffaloes have an opportunity to reset when they take the field Saturday. Fontenette’s message provides a clear indication of the mindset that Colorado wants to carry into the matchup. Winning is their goal, and maintaining their high standards and expectations remains.

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