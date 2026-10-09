Colorado Fans Won't Love This Deion Sanders Prediction

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum needed one play to explain why he believes coach Deion Sanders is running out of answers with the Colorado Buffaloes. The more difficult question now is whether Colorado can change its story in the remaining seven games.

The ESPN analyst pointed to quarterback Isaac Wilson’s interception from his own end zone during Saturday’s 29-7 loss to Texas Tech. Linebacker John Curry caught it for a touchdown, turning another offensive mistake into the lasting image of Colorado’s third straight defeat.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When the last image of a program’s last breath is your quarterback in his own end zone throwing a pick-six, it’s over,” Finebaum said on Saturday’s edition of The Matt Barrie show.

Colorado is 2-3 after scoring 27 points across losses to Northwestern, Baylor and Texas Tech. That stretch gives the criticism substance. Changing quarterbacks from Julian Lewis to Wilson didn’t seem to solve the scoring issue Colorado is currently facing.

Paul Finebaum Revisits His Colorado doubts

Finebaum returned to his doubts about Sanders’ decision to take the Colorado job, while acknowledging that the program had made him reconsider.

“But I never liked the move to Colorado. It just felt too far away from his core base. It just didn’t feel right,” he said.

“And I was completely wrong for a while because they bought into it.”

Colorado’s nine wins in 2024 explain why that early skepticism looked premature. The concern now is whether Sanders can rebuild that success after quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter moved to the NFL.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN announcer Paul Finebaum before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matt Barrie raises the possibility of a split

ESPN host Matt Barrie offered a more personal view. He recalled meeting Sanders in Atlanta while preparing to call Colorado’s season opener against Georgia Tech.

“He puts the players first. He lets them be them. He lets them market themselves,” Barrie said.

“But he’s also old school, Paul. He’s one of those guys that demands hard work.”

Barrie said Sanders was not wired to quit, then suggested the sides could eventually agree to an “amicable divorce.” That was a possible outcome he raised, not news of an agreement or discussions between Sanders and Colorado.

Likewise, Finebaum predicted an ending that could come “either gracefully or spectacularly badly.” Neither commentator supplied evidence that Colorado has decided to change coaches. Their conversation reflected doubts about the direction of the program.

Colorado still has seven games to respond

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passes the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado extended Sanders’ contract through 2029 in March 2025. That commitment provides essential context when discussing his future, even as the losses invite tougher questions.

The immediate issue remains the offense. Colorado outgained Texas Tech 375-315 but threw four interceptions, including three by Wilson. Moving the ball without protecting it left the defense with too little support.

“We’ve been horrible,” Sanders offered his own blunt assessment after the game. His offense’s recent results make improvement more urgent than any response to a television segment about him.

That is where Sanders can answer this date. Colorado needs four wins from its final seven games to reach six wins, beginning with Utah.

Finebaum believes Sanders will consider his next move. For now, Colorado needs a better next possession.

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