The NFL world got some sad news Sunday when ESPN’s Chris Berman announced his longtime friend and broadcast partner, Tom Jackson, died Friday. The former NFL linebacker and Hall of Fame broadcaster was 75.

"All of us are stunned," Berman said in a statement. "I'm stunned, we're stunned and you're stunned. We've lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown. It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week."

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Berman added on Sunday’s NFL Countdown that he had talked with Jackson a few days ago and that his death was "unexpected.”

“He was a vital 75," Berman said. "Tom was poignant. He was active. This is a shock."

Jackson, who spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Broncos and is a member of their Ring of Honor, spent many Sunday nights during his 29 years at ESPN breaking down all of the games with Berman on NFL Primetime. It was must-see TV each week because not only were you able to see what happened in all the games but you could also feel how much Berman and Jackson had fun doing the show together.

Three weeks ago Jackson went back to ESPN and surprised Berman while he was on set. Thankfully ESPN’s cameras were rolling and they shared that sweet moment on Sunday.

Tom Jackson came back to ESPN three weeks ago to surprise Chris Berman and celebrate 40 years of NFL Primetime.



It was the last time Boomer ever saw his broadcast partner and best friend 💔 pic.twitter.com/dcHs4Pb5ig — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2026

ESPN and Fox Sports both paid special tributes to Jackson on Sunday

ESPN found the perfect way to pay tribute to Jackson on Sunday, with the whole NFL Countdown crew doing a special “Jacked Up” segment, which was something Jackson had started on the show years ago.

A tribute to Tom Jackson. pic.twitter.com/X7SoV6koMZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2026

Fox’s halftime show played the iconic NFL Primetime music with their game highlights:

Great to see FOX playing the NFL Primetime music during halftime highlights to honor the late Tom Jackson. pic.twitter.com/kxh0ceuEAb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2026

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen worked with Jackson during his time at ESPN and paid his own tribute before Sunday’s games.

“On a personal note, as a 26-year-old who joined ESPN at the height of his popularity, Tom Jackson could not have been sweeter and more welcoming to me,” Eisen said. “Anyone who knew Tom knows that was just him being him.”

@richeisen pays tribute to Tom Jackson, a man who was such a huge part of NFL Sundays for so many of us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3MNXBh4zr — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 22, 2026

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro also released a statement.

"He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans," Pitaro said of Jackson. "Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make NFL Primetime an iconic part of our football weekends. In fact, ESPN's NFL studio is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio, a distinction unmatched in our history and a fitting tribute to their lasting impact.

"Away from the set, Tom was a trusted colleague, generous mentor and dear friend to many. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and all who loved him. His legacy at ESPN, throughout the NFL and among the countless fans who admired his incredible work will endure."

The Broncos celebrated Jackson’s life with an emotional statement and a moment of silence before their game against the Raiders.

A moment of silence in Denver for Tom Jackson. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s57cErj3nS — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 22, 2026

"The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history," the Broncos said. "An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos' first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.

"TJ's dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career. For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting.

"Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom's wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates."