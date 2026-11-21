The Colorado Buffaloes entered Nippert Stadium on an emotional high from their upset win over Houston.

But now the Cincinnati Bearcats disrupted their momentum, and officially hands coach Deion Sanders and CU their third losing season in four years. Plus, Colorado becomes eliminated from bowl contention, as even a victory over UCF on Nov. 28 for senior day doesn't land CU a postseason game.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turnovers once again doomed Colorado, this time falling 35-28 to the Bearcats on Nov. 21. Quarterback Isaac Wilson tossed three interceptions including the final one that sealed the Cincy win. Colorado also coughed up one fumble on a catch-and-run attempt by wide receiver Quanell Farakhan. Those takeaways rose as a major postgame topic for Sanders...along with renewed questions about his coaching future.

Deion Sanders Denies Stats Tell Story of Game

"The numbers and the statisitics don't tell the story. Statistically, everything except time of possession, we were right there."

"Great coaching job, their opposition quarterback played lights out. He had no turnovers and ran the heck out of the ball. That attributed to 36 minutes of time of possession."

"Seemed as though early in the game, we didn't show up. And that's where it went left. We were still on the tarmac early in the game and then started getting it together until the second quarter. Early turnovers crippled us tremendously. We recovered, but we couldn't get stops when we needed them.

"They did a great job of running the football, and the quarterback made all of the right decisions. We sacked him four times but he only missed one throw and had no turnovers. Awesome job by Cincinnati."

Deion Sanders Denies Travel Was Issue Too

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado reportedly arrived to Cincy at least 12 hours before kickoff due to a flight delay.

"I don't blame nobody. I need to do a better job preparing these guys and getting us ready to play, even in situations like it was yesterday evening. I'm not going to place blame."

"We warmed up, got to it and got back to tie the game up. But what really hurt was the touchdown right before the half."

"I don't know how long it was. That hurt, because we knew they were getting the ball back in the second half."

Defensive Woes Showed Up in Loss to Cincinnati

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb, middle, runs with the ball against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau, left, and linebacker Gideon Lampron, right, in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Missed tackles, hitting the wrong gaps, just not playing defensively how we normally play."

"And that's on me. I've got to prepare them, I've got to get them ready. And I took it easy on them because a lot of them were banged up."

"The expectation for them was to come out fresh and play lights out. We didn't get that accomplished."

Cole Tabb Delivered Breakout Game Versus Colorado

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) takes the handoff from quarterback JC French IV (4) during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It wasn't a surprise at all. We know what he's capable of. He's one of the best backs in college football."

"He proved just that. Because those screens hurt. They hurt tremendously."

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"Those were great calls and great timing on those [plays]. We came up short, tremendously, on defense."

Colorado Run Offense Doesn't Dominate Like Houston Game

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We had 121 yards? That's normally a good day for us."

"We just have no true consistency. We don't know, at this point, how we're going to show up."

"I mean...is the offense going to show up? Will the defense show up? Or will special teams? We all showed up last week and you saw the results."

"But we all didn't show up this week. And I don't think it's us being on the road."

DeAndre Moore Jr. Moment Explained

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Kenny Worthy (8) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore delivered a long kickoff return before halftime. But Sanders called timeout before sending out the field goal unit for 60-yard field goal for kicker Daniel Gerlach. Here's Sanders' thought process per his words.

"I thought about it. I wanted to give him a chance to hit it, that was it."

"I've got a kid who can hit the lights out of the ball and I wanted him to hit it. He was hitting it right all day."

"And shoot, he almost made it. He took a good shot at it and we were four yards off? He took a good shot at it, though."

Deion Sanders on Why Colorado Continues to Struggle

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes long snapper Brady Radz (60) walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's inconsistency. That's it. It's inconsistency."

"It's all me. All of it, is on me. Inconsistency."

"I go over every darn play. We were right, were we wrong, what could we have done better? Did we have energy or passion? Were the right guys on the field and were the right calls made?"

"There are so many things that I go over in my mind to flush it. But it's a long way to flush it. We had a shot, though, we had a shot."

On Penalty That Costed Colorado 15 yards and Receiving Play

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unecessary roughness was called at the end of the interception that sealed the Cincy win.

"First of all, we shouldn't drop the ball right there. So let's start there. We dropped the ball. We don't teach that."

"But dealing with what we've been dealing with all season long, they were tremendous. And the kid [DeAndre Moore] is hurting, but I'm proud of him. He's a dawg and he loves to play the game."

"This team has no quit in them. This has been a good, solid football team. I know the record is not indicative of that. You have to give Cincinnati credit, but it doesn't seem like they won today. We lost. They did what they were supposed to do to win."

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