Jaiden Lindsay's Commitment Shifts Colorado's Recruiting Class Ranking

The Colorado Buffaloes secured a commitment from interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay on Saturday, which he announced on X. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman is listed as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Following his commitment, the Buffaloes climbed the national recruiting rankings and solidified their spot near the top of the Big 12 on both sites. Here’s a look at where the Buffaloes now stand among 2027 recruiting classes and the impact it will have on their future.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ National Recruiting Rankings Climb

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes had climbed as high as No. 38 in the national recruiting rankings according to Rivals and as high as No. 35 according to 247Sports. This took place on May 25, following the commitment of wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, who is a four-star recruit per Rivals.

The Buffaloes took a fall after that, with no recruits announcing their commitments until June 6. But after Lindsay’s commitment, the Buffaloes climbed to No. 42 in 247Sports’ rankings and No. 37 in Rivals’.

In the latter of which, they sit less than a point behind the Syracuse Orange, the Iowa Hawkeyes and their Week 1 opponents in 2026, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They also sit ahead of teams like the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Houston Cougars and the West Virginia Mountaineers, all of which defeated Colorado in Big 12 play last season.

Colorado now has the opportunity to make a serious leap in the national rankings with just a few more big-name recruits.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Standing Among Big 12 Recruiting Classes

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire after the game at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Something else that bodes well for what Colorado will look to do in this recruiting class in the coming months is its standing in the Big 12’s recruiting rankings. 247Sports lists Colorado as having the No. 6 recruiting class in the Big 12 while Rivals lists its class as second-best in the conference. Despite the latter ranking the Buffaloes much lower in the conference, they still sit at third in the conference in average recruit ranking.

The team the Buffaloes are chasing either way is the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Their class has become not only the best in the Big 12 but one of the best in the entire country. The Red Raiders have built a juggernaut of a pass rush in their 2027 class, and that has been the difference maker between them and the Buffaloes.

Colorado landed a commitment from three-star edge rusher Ba’Roc Willis, but the Red Raiders have secured five defensive linemen, three of which being four-stars or higher per 247Sports.

Who’s Doing the Heavy Lifting in the Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Class

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

But the Buffaloes’ class has still been an all-around success. The main duo doing the most heavy lifting across both sites is offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones and safety/quarterback Gabe Jenkins. Both players are unanimously listed as four-stars and do a great deal in boosting the Buffaloes in the rankings.

There have been mixed opinions on quarterback Andre Adams and Kelly-Murray from both sites, though. While Rivals lists the pair as four-star recruits at the top of Colorado’s class, 247Sports lists them as coach Deion Sanders’s top-end three-star commitments.

Regardless, the duo has secured the future of Colorado’s offense. Adams is an excellent dual-threat quarterback who has been trending in an immensely positive direction at Antioch High School over the past two seasons.

As for Kelly-Murray, he should act as the perfect partner in crime to Adams. His high-end speed and excellent work out of the slot make him a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ scheme. He should be a frequent target for Adams when they both arrive in Boulder.

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