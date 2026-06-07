Running Back Steven Alexis' Commitment Fuels Colorado's Recruiting Class Ranking

The Colorado Buffaloes snatched the recruiting spotlight during the first weekend of June 2026.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders helped land three more commits to the fast-growing 2027 class. Three-star offensive linemen Zaquan Linton and Jaiden Lindsay come to boost the trenches.

But the Buffaloes pulled in a 19-offer talent at running back out of St. Petersburg: unranked Steven Alexis, who committed while on his visit to Boulder. Still, his arrival and the additions of the trench standouts will shift Colorado's recruiting ranking in a positive way.

Impact of Colorado Landing Steven Alexis

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Gibbs High School talent Alexis announced his commitment officially on June 7.

Despite not having stars to his name, Alexis still came close to landing 20 total scholarship offers. He even received love from the University of Pittsburgh out of the ACC.

But a former Pitt assistant helps seal this commitment: new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. The architect behind the "Go-Go" offense coming to Boulder now lands his future feature back here.

Alexis presents a 6-0, 203-pound frame to Folsom Field. Colorado director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box introduced Alexis with the offer to play for the Buffaloes back in March. Colorado stayed on him the whole way with Marion leading the efforts there, as Colorado was seeking its first running back commit for the 2027.

The big running back piled up 1,113 yards and scored nine touchdowns in 2025. Alexis brings the look of a downhill power back that's needed for this system, except he brings rare shiftiness for a 200-plus pound rusher. Alexis brings a sudden burst and change-of-direction speed that wears down defenders. Those elements make him a prime fit for Marion and Colorado, plus, once again, will help create a shift in the Buffaloes' recruiting ranking.

Where Colorado Ranks Among Big 12 Teams

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Colorado now owns a top five recruiting class. At least for the Big 12 side of things.

On3/Rivals places the Buffaloes at No. 4 overall. West Virginia remains ahead of Colorado at No. 3 with 14 total verbal commits compared to Colorado's 12. Houston sits higher than both at second overall, as the Cougars have 15 verbal commits. But the highest-ranked team in the conference is the Texas Tech Red Raiders, cracking the top five at fourth overall and boasting two five-star recruits committed for 2027.

The Buffaloes rank lower at 247Sports, though, as the national outlet places them sixth and behind the Jayhawk State representatives, Kansas State and Kansas. Ironically, Colorado ranks higher nationally at 247 compared to On3/Rivals with its 37th ranking.

Colorado Can Spark Top 30 Chatter

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado doesn't look like it's letting the foot off the gas pedal when it comes to scouring for talent.

The Buffaloes have other offers out for the remaining 2027 talents still seeking a college home. One is four-star defensive tackle Tyler Alexander, who still has his decision to make but has teased his interest in the Buffaloes before. Colorado landing his Palm Beach Central High teammate, Linton, just sparked new leverage into going after Alexander.

The Buffaloes could still beef up the offensive line even after landing Lindsay and Linton. Three-star from Mississippi Graham Williams landed an offer from Colorado on June 4. Alexis may not even be the last running back Colorado nabs, too, with Kylan Bobo remaining in the mix there. Finally, Palm Beach Lakes three-star wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand is trending towards choosing Colorado per 247Sports.

Colorado will threaten to break into the top 30 if all these recruits choose the Buffaloes.

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