Colorado commit Chris Morris no longer joining the team, sources say
Former four-star offensive lineman Chris Morris is not on the Colorado Buffaloes roster before the 2024 season, according to BuffZone's Brian Howell and confirmed by a source tied to the program.
The JUCO product who was at East Mississippi Community College by way of Memphis was not listed on CU's football roster at the start of fall camp on Monday. Morris started out at Texas A&M before the surge of the Covid pandemic and eventually drifted into the transfer portal. He found his road back by committing to Colorado and wanted a fresh start under new offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. However, that doesn't appear to be the case.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman who grew up in Memphis took offers from every top SEC program, including Tennessee and Georgia during his initial recruitment. Morris was at Freedom Prep (Tennessee) before his senior year and played at the PURE Youth Athletics Alliance. He was the consensus top player in Arkansas coming out of high school.
Morris once escaped homelessness in one of the worst places in America. "It was one point where I was like dead broke in shelters," he told Memphis' Fox 13 in January 2021. "Walking around with no shoes on. Some days you didn’t eat. Some days you have to go take something to eat.”
With Morris not coming to Boulder, the Buffs now have 14 offensive linemen on scholarship for next season, eight of which have been added as transfers this offseason. He'll have two years of eligibility at his next stop.