One Colorado Linebacker Who Could Majorly Impact the Buffaloes Defense

Following a season where the Colorado Buffaloes struggled to get consistent stops on defense, coach Deion Sanders decided to make a significant number of changes, which started with the approach in the transfer portal.

The biggest change for the Buffaloes was the emphasis on finding players who have been productive and can make an impact right away.

At the linebacker position specifically, Colorado was able to recruit one player who could have a major impact on whether the defense can improve against the run and against opposing pass attacks.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Linebacker Gideon Lampron

The production that Colorado was able to find at the linebaker position comes in the form of Gideon Lampron, who transfers from Bowling Green.

In his 2025 campaign with Bowling Green, Lampron recorded 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and two forced fumbles, showing his range to make plays in the run game and in the pass game.

With his production as a tackler, Lampron totaled the 16th most tackles in the country and shows that he could become one of the top linebackers in the Big 12 if he can continue to develop. With his 6-0 and 220-pound frame, Lampron can bring the requisite physicality against the run, but can also match up with tight ends and running backs in coverage.

Being able to land a player like Lampron was critical for Colorado after struggling against opposing rush attacks in 2025.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2025 Rush Defense

Last season, the Buffaloes were one of the worst rush defenses in the country, as they allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which ranked 135th in the nation.

The inability to stop opposing rush attacks was a major problem for Colorado, as they could not get off the field because opposing offenses were very often in manageable situations on the later downs.

In the struggles against the run, Colorado allowed 320 yards to Georgia Tech, 422 yards to Utah, and 355 yards to Arizona State, just to name a few.

Clearly, Colorado has to improve in stopping the run if they want to be a better overall defense in the Big 12. The addition of Lampron allows them to become a better defense, added to the other additions that Colorado made at linebacker.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Linebacker Room

At linebacker, the Buffaloes also added transfers Liona Lefau and Tyler Martinez in addition to Lampron in an effort to improve the second level of the defense.

Lefau and Martinez also bring the ability to generate negative plays against opposing offenses, which could help Colorado significantly improve their rush defense from a season ago.

In 2025 with Texas, Lefau totaled 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Martinez was also solid last season with New Mexico State as he recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble in four games before his season ended early due to injury.

Finding players who can be productive consistently and make big plays is crucial, especially at the second level of the defense. For Colorado, being able to land the trio of Lampron, Lefau, and Martinez gives them that playmaking and could end up being one of the best linebacker groups in the Big 12.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chris Marve’s Defense

In addition to retooling a significant portion of the defense, the Buffaloes also have a new defensive coordinator in Chris Marve after Robert Livingston decided to leave Colorado for the NFL.

However, Marve does have previous experience as a defensive coordinator when he served in that role for Virginia Tech from 2022 to 2024. In his time with Virginia Tech, Marve was known for encouraging aggressiveness, violence, and physicality, which seems to be very similar to his system at Colorado.

Throughout the spring, Marve has encouraged violence and physicality in particular, which seems to have paid off with the defenses showing great flashes against what looks to be a potent offense for Colorado next season.

With players like Lampron, Lefau, and Martinez leading the way, there is a great chance that Colorado can implement the culture that Marve wants on the defensive side of the ball, as this system fits each of their play styles quite well.

The biggest thing for Colorado to improve upon is making big plays consistently against opposing rush attacks, which is exactly what Lampron, Lefau, and Martinez bring to Boulder.

If Lampron, Lefau, and Martinez can all play to their potential, Colorado could significantly improve their rush defense and become one of the best linebacker cores in the Big 12 and potentially in the country.

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