Colorado given $2.5 million signing bonus to join Big 12, per report
Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark was questioned about the strategies used a year ago to convince four schools to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12. He opted for discretion in the matter at Big 12 Media Days. However, USA TODAY Sports reports that Yormark had a deliberate plan to weaken the Pac-12 to the Big 12's advantage.
According to Brent Schrotenboer, the University of Colorado received a $2.5 million signing bonus from the Big 12, enticing the Buffaloes to join the conference starting August 2, 2024. The second page of Colorado's 78-page Big 12 admission agreement explicitly mentions the bribe, unlike the agreements for the other three schools. Yormark's calculated move of offering a “first mover” bonus seemingly paid off, reshaping the college football landscape.
Interestingly enough the other three schools from the Pac-12—Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah—did not receive such bonuses. This raises questions about Yormark's strategy. By offering Colorado an upfront payday, it appears he aimed to trigger a domino effect, hoping other schools would follow suit out of fear of being left in a deteriorating Pac-12. Yormark expressed satisfaction with the outcome, suggesting that securing Colorado led to the subsequent additions of the other "Four Corners" schools.
Colorado's departure on July 27, 2023, marked the first of eight exits from the Pac-12, largely due to the conference's inability to secure a compelling new media-rights deal. This failure prompted other schools, including Washington and Oregon, to leave for the Big Ten. Yormark's strategy to offer a bonus to the first mover, Colorado, seemed to set off a chain reaction, reducing the Pac-12 to a precarious position.
By the time Colorado's departure was announced, the Pac-12 was left with nine members, intensifying uncertainty. The Big Ten's subsequent recruitment of Washington and Oregon further destabilized the Pac-12, making it unnecessary for the Big 12 to offer additional bonuses to secure Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State.
Today, the Pac (2) stands with only Oregon State and Washington State, while the Big 12 has expanded to 16 members from just 10 two years ago. This is with the losses of powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.