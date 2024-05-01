Colorado's Isreal Solomon enters transfer portal

🔥🔥Player Challenge 2: #46 vs. #10



#46 DB : @I_am_louie1 6'0 180lbs

#10 WR : @la_wester 5'11 167lbs



Love #46 fighting Spirit!



Was it a push-off?#skobuffs #wecoming

📽️ : https://t.co/lbMM8SLlyz pic.twitter.com/nVxDBIJtSh