Colorado's Isreal Solomon enters transfer portal
Colorado defensive back Isreal Solomon has entered the transfer portal, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The 6-foot, 180-pound physical speedster was expected to take a step forward with Coach Prime and the Buffs after redshirting last year. He reportedly hit a financial snag without a scholarship and was forced to enter the portal.
The IMG Academy standout decided to come to Colorado as a preferred walk-on last year. He was a “monster” on game film and showed out time and time again. He nearly had a pick and locked down every receiver he faced in CU's Black and Gold Spring Game last weekend.
The Dallas, Texas native made his way to Florida as the only recruit to play in both the Trinity League (CA) and the high-level Division I feeder IMG. Two of the toughest at the high school level with a slew of NFL talent being produced from both. Solomon transferred to IMG Academy as a senior from Santa Margarita Catholic HS in Southern California. He tore his labrum in the first game of the 2021 season but staged a massive comeback. As IMG’s defensive captain, he racked up 45 tackles, 4 INTs, 5 PDUs, and 2.5 sacks.
"Isreal shows up to work every single day and is a student of the game," said one of his CU teammates. "It was great to watch his progression last year. We've heard too many times that these transfers don't want to compete, and this wasn't the case at all. We're going to miss him."
Solomon has also maintained a 3.5 GPA since coming to Colorado. It is a heavy task trying to work on improving on the field and in the classroom. However, Solomon was one of the most hungry competitors out there for the Buffs.
With Solomon exiting, Colorado now has 40 players who've jumped in the portal since the start of the year. They're also back to negative six with the portal window closing after today. He's the eighth defensive back to leave, including five-star Cormani McClain, who fell out of favor with Deion Sanders and his staff.
Solomon preserved his full eligibility and will have four years left at his next stop.