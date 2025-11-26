Colorado's Julian Lewis Didn't Mince Words About Teammates Entering Transfer Portal
The 2025 Colorado Buffaloes enter their final game of the season carrying far more questions than answers. At 3–8, it marks the second losing season in three years under Deion Sanders, fueling skepticism about long-term stability in Boulder. And with the looming transfer portal window—where roster turnover can reshape an entire team overnight—CU feels one misstep away from even more uncertainty.
But amid the turbulence, a stabilizing force emerged from the most important position on the field. Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the former five-star prospect and centerpiece of Colorado’s rebuild, didn’t just steady the narrative—he shifted it entirely.
In a week defined by exit rumors, roster turnover, and national speculation surrounding Colorado’s future, Lewis delivered the rarest commodity in modern college football: a public commitment to stay.
A Season in Flux, A Moment of Commitment
During Tuesday’s media availability, Sanders didn’t sugarcoat the causes of Colorado’s struggles. He acknowledged that last year’s transfer portal strategy simply didn’t work, admitting to misses and emphasizing the need to “do better” this time around. Colorado brought in 43 players during the 2024 portal cycle—yet only 14 remain, underscoring Sanders’s point that stability must begin under center.
“The quarterback will build you or kill you, quickly,” Sanders said, a line that captures the reality of Colorado’s rebuild.
When asked what Julian Lewis’s commitment means for the program’s future, Sanders made the stakes clear:
“It’s very valuable, not just the quarterback," Sanders said. "To have at least 35.”
In an era where teams routinely lose 25–40 players in a single portal cycle, keeping 35 core contributors represents continuity, chemistry, and survivability. It’s the baseline of a functional roster—and the foundation for competing in today’s college football landscape.
Lewis’s presence dramatically increases the odds of holding Colorado's young core together. All-American left tackle Jordan Seaton, dynamic freshman wideout Quintin Gibson, sophomore receiver Joseph Williams, and edge rusher Brandon Davis-Swain are the types of players whose decisions will shape Colorado’s 2026 and 2027 seasons—and they’re far more likely to stay and to attract reinforcements when they know exactly who will be leading the offense.
For Colorado, keeping Lewis is about far more than retaining a five-star quarterback. It’s a signal to recruits, current players, and portal targets that there is a real plan in Boulder—one built on stability, continuity, and long-term vision.
Lewis wasn’t the full-time starter this season, but in his limited action, he showed poise, accuracy, and maturity far beyond his years. Sanders confirmed on Tuesday that Lewis will redshirt, meaning he will sit out the Kansas State game this weekend. It's a move that protects his eligibility but also sets the stage for multiple years as Colorado’s future leader.
After the loss to Arizona State on Saturday night, Lewis didn’t mince words when discussing portal season.
“The portal is the portal… Guys are gonna hit it. I’m just trying to keep the guys I can here for next year so we can do what we need to do.”
While he may not sound like a freshman, it's the voice of someone who understands his influence and responsibility inside the locker room.
Lewis is the definition of a magnet recruit—a player whose presence draws major talent, from offensive linemen to skilled impact transfers seeking stability. In an era where highly touted players that can command Name, Image, and Likeness, (NIL) deals, often test the portal year after year, Lewis staying put is a headline by itself.
Colorado isn’t just retaining a blue-chip quarterback. They’re keeping the gravitational center of their entire rebuild.
Finishing Strong and Building Forward
Sanders’ message heading into this weekend’s season finale at Kansas State is simple: finish strong. The Wildcats are fighting for bowl eligibility, giving Colorado a chance to play spoiler while also evaluating the young core that will shape next year’s roster.
While Kaidon Salter will be taking the reins in Manhattan, Lewis has already embraced the responsibilities of a long-term starter. According to Sanders, he's diving deeper into film, mastering the offense, and emerging as the quiet leader teammates gravitate toward. Sanders has noted his growing command in practice and his influence on both younger and more mature players.
Sanders' decision to redshirt Lewis only strengthens Colorado’s future outlook. The Buffs now guarantee themselves multiple years with a quarterback who believes in the program, the coach, and the direction they’re trying to build toward.
Ultimately, the “35” Sanders referenced may become the backbone of Colorado’s identity. But make no mistake: Lewis will be the heartbeat that keeps that backbone from collapsing during portal season.