Three Crucial Takeaways from Colorado Buffaloes' Stinging Loss to Arizona State
The Colorado Buffaloes entered Saturday night playing for pride, momentum, and a stronger foundation heading into the offseason. Instead, they walked out of Folsom Field with one of their most frustrating losses of the year — a 42–17 defeat to No. 25 Arizona State that exposed familiar flaws and raised new concerns about the program’s trajectory under coach Deion Sanders.
What made the loss sting even more was that Colorado had chances. Four forced turnovers, explosive plays, and favorable field position all offered openings to seize control. But the Buffs failed to capitalize at every critical point, turning potential momentum swings into game-changing miscues.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from a night that left Colorado searching for answers.
Missed Opportunities: A Game of Inches
Colorado’s downfall began and ended with wasted opportunities. In a game where Arizona State maximized its breaks, the Buffs repeatedly let theirs slip away.
That tone was set early when sure-handed receiver Omarion Miller dropped a perfect deep ball from quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis on a third-down scramble. It was a chance to spark the offense early, but it instead led to a punt.
The real damage came from turnover inefficiency. Despite forcing four turnovers, Colorado managed only three points — a glaring imbalance that shaped the entire night. Keaton Wade recovered a fumble at the ASU 22, but Colorado went four-and-out after a failed fourth-down sneak. Later, after recovering another fumble at the ASU 9, the Buffs had to settle for a field goal.
Then came the sequence that sent Colorado fans for the exits.
Late in the third quarter, safety John Slaughter forced a fumble near midfield. On the next play, Sincere Brown ripped off a 34-yard pass and catch, electrifying the crowd. But one snap later, Colorado fumbled the ball back — and on ASU’s first play, the Sun Devils answered with an 88-yard touchdown to go up 28–17.
Coaching and Player Errors Fueled ASU’s Big Plays
This loss wasn’t about effort — it was about discipline and costly mistakes. Colorado made critical errors that directly led to major ASU scores, and coaching decisions played a big role.
During the post game press conference, "Coach Prime" immediately pointed to the back-breaking fumble that completely shifted momentum.
“Two plays changed the whole course of the game,” Sanders said. “A fumble and an explosion right after the fumble… The gentleman who fumbled — that’s on me. I put him in the game… He hit it, and he fumbled. It is what it is.”
Defensively, communication issues also proved costly. With the game still in reach, Colorado surrendered a 68-yard touchdown due to misalignment and personnel shuffling. After the game, Linebacker Reggie Hughes explained the challenges faced by injuries:
“We had some new things going on tonight due to the unfortunate injuries," Hughes said. "So we had to move some guys around… just trying to get guys lined up.”
Between miscommunication and costly gambles, ASU consistently made Colorado pay for every mistake.
Is the Future Still Bright in Boulder?
Despite the loss, Colorado still walked away with one clear positive: freshman quarterback Julian Lewis continues to show franchise-level traits. The stats weren’t flashy — 19-of-38 for 161 yards — and the offense never found a rhythm. But Lewis remained composed, decisive, and unshaken, even behind an offensive line that struggled to protect him.
Lewis proved again that his arm talent and maturity remain the strongest reasons for optimism. Despite a tough season for Colorado, and fans concerned about roster movement, Lewis reaffirmed his commitment to the Buffs after the game.
“Oh yeah, I’m a Buff through and through," Lewis told the Colorado media. "I don’t got no reason to go.”
Lewis also understands his role in shaping next year’s roster. After the game, he demonstrated his growth as a leader by acknowledging the reality of the transfer portal — and his role in navigating it.
“The portal is the portal… Guys are gonna hit it. I’m just trying to keep the guys I can here for next year so we can do what we need to do.”
For a program that has battled roster turnover for two straight years, hearing that from its youngest, brightest star matters.
Now the Buffs will turn their focus to the final game of the season. A road trip to Kansas State — against a team fighting for bowl eligibility that will be ready to play desperate football. If Colorado wants to end the season on a high note, they'll need to find a way to match that intensity to avoid a season-ending setback.