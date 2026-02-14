Colorado Spring Workouts Reveal New Energy in Boulder

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently holding strength and conditioning workouts in Boulder, building the physical foundation for the season ahead.

But it’s not the size of this year's team or the improved conditioning that's drawing attention. This year, the energy surrounding the program feels different, and much of that spark appears tied to Colorado's new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion.

From recent footage of Marion connecting with players during conditioning workouts to meeting room clips circulating online, Colorado’s culture looks unified, confident, and ready to take a legitimate step forward in 2026.

Spring Grind Setting the Tone

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Early spring workouts in Boulder have become synonymous with Strength and Conditioning Coach Andreu Swasey’s emphasis on building power and endurance, but in the latest “Reach The People” YouTube video released by Darius Sanders, Coach Marion continues to show the edge he’s bringing to Boulder.

In the full video posted to YouTube, Marion can be seen dapping up quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, talking up guys between reps, and building real connections with his players while pushing them to reach a higher level.

“This s--- ain’t for everybody,” he said.

🔥 Coach Marion. Elevating the Buffs. Special Connection With Players 🦬💛



"You gotta little bit of Atlanta in you. This s**t ain't for everybody"



📽️ @KingDarius_NS https://t.co/oPg3TzSQE1 pic.twitter.com/s0JxQLK8gz — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) February 12, 2026

It was both a challenge and the subtle declaration of a new standard being set in real time.

What stands out isn't just the message, but the delivery. Marion isn't yelling from a distance or posturing for the camera. He's in the middle of the action, sweating alongside his players, holding them accountable while keeping the energy lit. That balance matters. Players respond differently when the message feels authentic.

Culture shifts rarely happen in front of packed stadiums. They happen in weight rooms, in meeting rooms, in moments between reps. For a program looking to elevate its offensive identity in the Big 12, that tone setting is critical.

A Calculated Offseason Move by Deion Sanders

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

When Deion Sanders brought Marion to Boulder, it felt like finding the last piece to a complicated puzzle. After losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard, Colorado’s offense lost the star power that once masked inefficiencies and a lack of creativity.



Marion’s arrival already appears like an injection of fresh life into that unit. Offensive meeting room clips, lit up with energy and music, have made the rounds on social media and highlight the culture shift happening inside the program.

Brennan Marion and the offense preparing for the Boulder culture 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/XY1eQ4vhMl — Yeah Buffs (@YeahBuffs) February 12, 2026



Marion’s ability to connect with athletes is undeniable. He communicates like he’s one of the guys, yet still commands respect. That kind of presence often determines whether schemes translate from the whiteboard onto the field.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Promise of the Go-Go Offense

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Known for his innovative Go-Go offense, Marion's scheme emphasizes tempo, versatility, and applying constant pressure on opposing defenses.

Colorado has the kind of athletic firepower that could thrive in such a system. Speed on the perimeter. Playmakers capable of finding open field and operating in space. And a quarterback in Lewis who can distribute the ball with accuracy and efficiency.

Still, scheme alone doesn't guarantee results. Execution requires timing, trust, and collective rhythm, elements that are built long before kickoff.

Spring workouts might not be producing highlight worthy clips just yet; but, it's a chance to build the unity required to execute when it matters.

If Colorado can carry the visible chemistry they've shown into spring practices and eventually into fall Saturdays, the Buffs offense could look dramatically different from a year ago.

And If culture truly is the foundation of sustainable success, Marion has a chance to be far more than a schematic upgrade. He could be the connective tissue that helps translate offseason energy into on-field production, making him one of Colorado’s most impactful additions of the offseason.