Colorado Misses Out On Four-Star Receiver Recruiting Target to Nebraska

The Colorado Buffaloes landed in the final running for high-caliber four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor.

Coach Deion Sanders, inside wide receivers coach Rashad Davis, plus director of recruiting Rashad Rich all did everything in their power to win over the blue-chip talent throughout the summer. That included hosting the Pittsburgh talent on campus during the middle of May.

Now Taylor made up his mind on July 6 regarding where he'll play collegiately.

Colorado Loses Out to Longtime Rival for Khalil Taylor

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule gestures against the Utah Utes in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska also fell into the mix for the Pine-Richland standout. And the Cornhuskers pulled out the huge win in this one.

Taylor revealed Nebraska as his college of choice in front of family members plus the On3/Rivals cameras, announcing his decision over a livestream on July 6.

The Cornhuskers, led by coach Matt Rhule, trended for quite some time according to national recruiting analyst for 247Sports Tom Loy. Rhule and Nebraska became the last university Taylor and his family visited during June, handing the Cornhuskers an edge in delivering the final sales pitch to him. But Loy added one more crucial element that played into Taylor's decision.

"Taylor has developed a terrific relationship with five-star quarterback and Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor, which has only helped the Huskers' chances at securing Khalil Taylor's pledge," Loy said before the 5-11 wideout made his decision.

Now Lincoln receives a future Taylor and Taylor collaboration to ignite the program. Colorado's past Big 12 rival beats out Sanders and the Buffaloes here. But Nebraska also edged out its Big Ten foe Penn State for Taylor, which emerged as a local option for the dynamic playmaker.

Who Colorado Came Close to Landing

Pine-Richland wide receiver Khalil Taylor attends the Ohio State football game against Penn State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders and the Buffaloes would've landed their fifth different four-star had they won over Taylor.

Plus, Colorado came close to pulling in the state of Pennsylvania's No. 4 overall prospect. Lastly, Taylor emerged as a top100 talent per 247Sports and On3/Rivals, who owns a 93 rating.

Long story short, Colorado would've landed its highest-ranked recruit for the 2027 recruiting cycle. The presence of Rich certainly helped, as he brings his own Keystone State ties from his last employer, Penn State.

Colorado leaned into two more names too, one of whom brought his own Pennsylvania ties to the table. Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion tried luring in Taylor. The latter coached in Taylor's city before, overseeing Jordan Addison's All-American season at Pittsburgh in 2021.

Taylor came close to handing Marion's "Go-Go" offense a deadly, versatile option who can line up at multiple wideout spots. Taylor's run-after-catch prowess would've also complemented Colorado's current 2027 commits at receivers Jaiden Kelly-Murray and Ryan Ferdinand.

Who Colorado Could Turn to Next

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado misses out on landing one still-available four-star here. But there's another who looks like he'll pull the opposite.

Four-star offensive lineman Dewey Young from Kalamazoo, Michigan, is set to make his announcement one hour after Taylor's. The Buffaloes were in the final running here along with Vanderbilt and South Carolina, per 247Sports.

But signs point to Colorado claiming the recruiting win here for the 6-5 tackle.

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