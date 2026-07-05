Colorado Buffaloes Trending to Land Massive Four-Star Lineman Recruit
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The Colorado Buffaloes have stacked summertime recruiting wins. Including starting off July by reeling in three-star running back Kylan Bobo, who held 27 total offers before choosing Colorado to kick off the month.
Bobo's commitment came amid the Tupelo, Mississippi running back turning down Arkansas for the Buffaloes. But now it appears Colorado is about to claim one more recruiting win over the SEC in the next 24 hours.
Who's Rising as Colorado's Next Commitment
The next one to watch is a four-star offensive lineman committing on July 6, according to national recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong.
Kalamazoo, Michigan, native Dewey Young is closing fast on making his college decision. The tackle is one of the few remaining blue chip offensive linemen talent still left on the recruiting board. Vanderbilt out of the SEC is in the hunt for Young, but the Commodores aren't the trending favorite per Wiltfong and On3's intel.
"Colleague Allen Trieu and I have talked to various sources and the intel favors the Buffaloes," Wiltfong wrote.
The national recruiting insider cites a higher NIL deal and the excitement now surrounding Colorado as two reasons why Young is rising as the 20th verbal commitment for this growing 2027 class in Boulder.
Significance of Commitment if Colorado wins
Colorado lands the nation's No. 10 overall tackle per the Rivals300 if the Buffaloes pull off the victory and land Young.
That also means the 6-4, 325-pound Young would join fellow four-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones as the highest ranked recruits for this Colorado 2027 recruiting class.
The Central High of Kalamazoo star is also the state of Michigan's seventh-ranked recruit. Coach Deion Sanders has leaned into offensive line coach Andre Gurode to help pull off this recruiting win.
By landing Young, Gurode will have his highest-ranked recruit yet in the era of recruiting rankings. Plus this move can add to an already growing trench crew in the Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Showing Desire to Improve the Trenches
Colorado under Sanders has become plagued with bad offensive line play, even when quarterback Shedeur Sanders rewrote the school record books on the passing end.
But Colorado looks like its finally addressing its longest running problem under Sanders. By reloading the trenches plus bringing in a past Colorado great in Gurode to lead this unit.
The Tennessee prospect Jones, once again, leads this recruiting class as the highest ranked pledge for Colorado. The Buffaloes added some NFL representation too with three-star interior offensive lineman Jayin Talib, the nephew of past NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib.
Even assistant offensive line coach Gunnar White has pulled off an epic recruiting win for the Buffaloes. White became responsible for flipping three-star offensive lineman Coderro McDaniel from Ole Miss during June. McDaniel now joins three-star Zaquan Linton as future tackle contenders.
However, Young entering the fold will solidify Colorado's tackle room for the future. Plus can boost Colorado's current No. 35 ranking on On3/Rivals and 42nd ranking via 247Sports significantly.
Young plans to announce his commitment at 7 p.m. ET on July 6.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna