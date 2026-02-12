4-Star Wide Receiver Lines Up Recruiting Visit With Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

A highly-ranked class of 2027 wide receiver is set to visit the Colorado Buffaloes in May.

On Wednesday, four-star prospect Khalil Taylor announced his plans to be in Boulder from May 15-17 for an official recruiting visit. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, product received an offer from Colorado in December and wasted little time in setting up a trip to check out coach Deion Sanders' program.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Taylor is the No. 14 wide receiver in his class and the No. 4 overall prospect in the Keystone State. The all-conference standout from Pine-Richland High School checks in at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds.

Colorado is far from the only school Taylor plans on visiting this summer. Also announced in recent days, Taylor will explore Penn State (June 5-7), Georgia (May 29-31) and Syracuse (June 19-21), meaning the Buffs must impress.

Franklin was committed to Penn State for about seven months before removing his pledge in October upon former coach James Franklin's firing. New Penn State coach Matt Campbell, who was previously at Iowa State, re-offered the wide receiver in December.

“They’re making a run again,” Taylor told Nittany Sports Now. “They’re back up. I’ve been talking with them a lot. They’re staying in touch with me, visiting me at school andstuff. They’re on me, like how coach Franklin’s group was. I like them a lot, too. Penn State’s just standing out.”

As a junior at Pine-Richland last season, Taylor caught 33 passes for 571 yards, including a long of 76, and found the end zone 16 times. Even more, he totaled a combined 770 yards on kickoff and punt returns.

Colorado's 2027 Recruiting Outlook

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado is back down to zero class of 2027 commitments after losing three-star cornerback Dolph McDonald's pledge last month. "Coach Prime" and his recruiting staff were in a similar position with their 2026 class at this time last year, however.

News also broke on Wednesday that class of 2027 four-star defensive lineman Khing Thibodeaux will visit the CU Buffs from June 5-7.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General wide view of Folsom Field before the game between the Iowa State Cyclones against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders revealed in a recent interview that he's taking a more active role in Colorado's recruiting efforts, made possible by his improved health.

"First and foremost, let me let you understand this: I'm hands-on with everything right now,"Sanders told Thee Pregame Show last month. "Every kid, I've watched on tape and have hand-picked him, hand-selected him to come in myself, and know all his attributes and inundated what's all poppin' within their lives... We have staff meeting every morning about all that to make sure we're able to service the kids properly as well as making certain they fit."

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class features 15 signees, including three wide receivers in Jacob Swain and brothers Alex and Christian Ward.