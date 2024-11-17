Colorado moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll after Utah win
The Colorado Buffaloes continue their remarkable resurgence under head coach Deion Sanders, climbing in the AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week after a dominant 49-24 victory over Utah. They move two spots to No. 16, which is two spots below BYU who suffered their first loss of the season.
This win marks the Buffaloes’ best performance in Sanders’ tenure, solidifying their highest ranking since 2016. The Buffs, now 8-2 on the season, have made a definitive statement as a program on the rise at the right time.
Travis Hunter was the standout star, delivering a performance for the history books. Hunter became the first player in college or professional football since 2000 to record 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception in the same game. This feat had not been accomplished at the NFL or FBS level since Champ Bailey did so for the Washington Football Team in 1999. Hunter’s dynamic play bolstered his Heisman Trophy campaign and highlighted his unparalleled versatility.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continued to shatter records with another outstanding outing. Sanders completed 30-of-41 passes for 340 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It was his sixth 300-yard passing game of the season, extending his own program record. With 3,222 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on the year, Sanders is the first quarterback in CU history to record multiple 3,000-yard passing seasons. His 27 touchdown passes tie his total from last season and put him just one behind Sefo Liufau’s single-season record of 28. Additionally, Sanders set a new CU record by throwing a touchdown pass in his 21st straight game, surpassing Liufau’s streak of 20 from 2013-14.
Colorado’s offense has been relentless, with Sanders completing 70 percent or more of his passes in 10 career games, all with at least 30 attempts—a program-best. The Buffs’ ability to deliver consistent high-level performances has vaulted them into national relevance.
Meanwhile, the top five of the AP poll remains unchanged with Oregon at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Indiana. Losses by BYU and Tennessee shuffled the rankings below the top tier, allowing Notre Dame and Alabama to rise.
Colorado’s ascent reinforces its legitimacy as a force in college football. With two weeks left in the 2024 regular season, Sanders and the Buffs can make waves with a path to the the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. Here's the entire AP Top 25 College Football Ranking for Week 13.
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
11. Miami
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. Army
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. UNLV
24. Illinois
25. Washington State