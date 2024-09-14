Colorado needs a more balanced smashmouth offense for success against CSU
Being able to committ to the run early needs to be right at the top of Colorado’s game plan when they take on in-state Colorado State this weekend in Fort Collins. The Buffs must show they can be physical and hit gaps between the tackles, if they want a chance to come out with a win and be an above .500 team on the year. The one thing this season the Buffs have shown on offense is they are only committed to throwing the ball. Yes, Shedeur Sanders does lead the offense, but he can’t play the “Superman” role every game.
The Buffs, like last year, have shown that they are not committed to running the ball or do not believe in running the ball. They ranked dead last with 68.9 yards per game with a whopping 2.3 yards per carry. Last week in the loss to Nebraska, CU’s offense ran 34 plays in the first half, three of which were designed runs. That’s not going to win the day. It also says everything about the commitment to the run that the Buffs have. The staff can talk about how they ran the ball in the second half against Nebraska, but by then it was too little too late.
The Buffs need to show that they are not afraid of being physical at the line of scrimmage and they can push their opponents backwards to make passing downs more manageable. They were behind the sticks like they were for most of the game vs Nebraska. With Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden being out with an injury, former walk-on Charlie Offerdahl has to shine. Arkansas transfer Isaiah Augustave will also have a chance to be more involved in the run game for CU, but this is where it needs to happen for the Buffs. Whether CU decides to go with a one-or-two back set, the coaching staff at least needs to show that they have a stable of horses that can produce and be effective. CU needs to find who that horse is and feed them.
Running the ball will bring balance to CU’s scheme and allow for the Buffs to control time of possession, which in the first two games showed that it benefited both North Dakota State and Nebraska. Now the defense must be prepared for multiple looks and cannot just pin back their ears and rush the QB. They’ll also have to account for Sanders more often. It opens the play action which can make the Buffs offense even more explosive. This would force opposing pass rushers to take a step towards the running back on a play fake allowing for Sanders to have time to throw the ball. It also means a linebacker might step forward allowing for Travis Hunter or Jimmy Horn Jr., to get loose in the middle of the field. A play action pass can be one of the most explosive plays for this offense. This could open for deep balls as well.
ESPN analysts predict Deion Sanders and Colorado will suffer upset in RMS
Coach Prime and CU offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur must find a way to make the defense adjust to the different looks that Shedeur has available. Instead of allowing the opposition to sit back and cover the sticks, force Sanders to make an amazing throw to beat them. The CU offensive line needs to show that it can be physical instead of constantly being on its heels from trying to stop the rush. If they can get consistent first downs running the ball it will demoralize CSU and open up the pass game. If Sanders has another bad game, be it from sacks or unable to find a rhythm, a running game will help keep the offense on the field and take some of the pressure off of him.
In the Coach Prime era, CU has yet to have a 100-yard rusher. In fact, the last time a back broke the century mark was in 2022 when Alex Fontenot rushed for 111 in a loss to USC. Gone are the days of Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam or the option days with Eric Bieniemy and J.J. Flanigan as the main running backs.
Not to mention, Sal Aunese and Darien Hagan leading the way as wildcat QBs. The early 2000’s saw Bobby Purify and Chris Brown lead the way for a balanced Buffs attack. Rodney Stewart and Philip Lindsay in 2014. It is time for the Buffs to get back to the run game where historically they have found success. Will they have the same success as these great running backs most likely not, but it will allow for a more balanced attack something the Buffs desperately need or it is another year of 4-8 football or worse and it could mean the end of the Prime era as well.