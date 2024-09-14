ESPN analysts predict Deion Sanders and Colorado will suffer upset in RMS
ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is trying to create waves with Coach Prime ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
The former Heisman winner called for an upset ahead of the Buffaloes’ Week 3 rivalry matchup against the Colorado State Rams, Howard revealed that his selection process was anything but scientific. Instead of relying on analysis, he let it ride on a toss up.
He explained his unusual approach, saying, "I think that this game for me personally came down to flip a coin. I flipped a coin. I'm going with Colorado State." His choice to back the Rams was surprising, given the Buffs' start to the season under Deion Sanders. However, Howard's reliance on chance underscored the unpredictable nature of rivalry games, especially in this heated rivalry.
Howard stood alone as the only analyst to pick the Colorado Buffaloes to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Unfortunately for Howard, he was the lone analyst to get his pick wrong, as Nebraska emerged victorious. Following Howard's unconventional pick this week, fellow analysts Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Lee Corso all confidently chose Colorado to win. Kirk Herbstreit joined Howard and said the Rams will have slight edge in Fort Collins.
The matchup is set to be another intense showdown, reminiscent of last year's game, which required double overtime for a winner to be decided. This time, oddsmakers have Colorado as a 7.5-point favorite. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS and promises to deliver another chapter in the storied rivalry.
Colorado has six straight wins over CSU going back to 2014. Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to force the extra frame last year. However, they went the most of the game without two-way star Travis Hunter who exited early with a lacerated liver.