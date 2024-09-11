Colorado needs to get back on track with a stampede against CSU
The Colorado Buffaloes in year two of the “Prime” experiment are where most thought through two games. 1-1. Victory at home over underdog North Dakota State and a loss on the road in a tough environment at favored Nebraska. No surprises so far.
What is surprising are the same problems that plagued the Buffs in Deion Sanders’ rookie season at the helm of the Golden Buffaloes? They persist as the team heads up the road to Fort Collins to play in-state rival Colorado State Saturday evening.
Chatter about improving the offensive line, providing better protection for talented quarterback Shedeur Sanders and improving the running game? Ain’t nothing happened so far indicating progress.
75 yards rushing in two games? Sanders sacked four times at Nebraska? Running for his life and then making poor decisions while trying athleticism to keep plays alive? It’s deja vu all over again. Despite the talk, it doesn’t appear the Buffs are really committed to developing a solid running game.
Ask anybody who knows anything about football and they will tell you it’s easier to run block than to pass protect. It’s a simpler task for a big and strong offensive lineman to fire off the ball and physically dominate an opponent. Pass protection? It’s far trickier and involves wondering where your quarterback is wandering around behind you.
An entirely new offensive line takes time to gel. Unfortunately, the Buffs opportunity to take advantage of unique talents at quarterback and a bevy of game-changing receivers is on the clock. 10 games remain in the regular season. Can this unit develop into the reliable and formidable force Colorado needs to be successful? We’re certainly gonna find out but it’s ignorant to dismiss the importance of the big boys up front developing a chemistry and cohesiveness. It takes time.
Colorado's Shilo Sanders to miss 2-3 weeks with injury, according to Coach Prime
I’ve mentioned before the 1994 CU offensive line. Tackles Tony Berti and Derek West, guards Heath Irwin and Chris Naeole, center Bryan Stoltenberg and tight end Christian Fauria played together for three seasons. The ’94 team had the school’s only Heisman winner in running back Rashaan Salaam and one of college football’s most electrifying quarterbacks in Kordell Stewart. Their success started because the big fellas up front opened holes and could pass protect. Three decades later? The same must happen if Coach Sanders and the Buffs are going to restore the pride and tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes.
It takes commitment to successfully run the football. It might mean CU’s stat-stacking passing offense recalibrates and the coaching staff truly commit to establishing a relevant running game. Talk is cheap. Your scribe was raised in Missouri, the “Show Me State” and had that phrase drilled into his noggin’ from an early age: “Actions speak far louder than words.”
Run the damn ball! The Buffs have a highly-touted transfer in Dallan Hayden. Jumped ship from Ohio State to play in Boulder. As the sun sets in northern Colorado Saturday night may the CU coaching staff offer an opportunity for the offensive line to demonstrate they can, at least efficiently, run block and open holes for CU's backs.
This is CSU’s Super Bowl. Regardless of the rest of the season. If Ram fans can boast, “We beat CU” and claim state supremacy? Keeps Jay Norvell’s job safe. Despite the difference in talent, these Rocky Mountain Showdowns are usually close and exciting games. Former CU Hall of Fame coach Bill McCartney bristles at the “rivalry” boosterism around this game. “It’s not a rivalry if you don’t recruit the same caliber of athlete.” The 84-year-old was 6-1 against CSU. The team that beat the Buffs last weekend was CU’s rival in the Mac years.
ESPN analysts say Coach Prime recruiting troubles starting to show in Boulder
This is the first time the Buffs have played in CSU’s new and shiny Canvas Stadium. Rams’ fans have bristled forever that Colorado would not play in Fort Collins because of stadium capacity and small attendance. The last time the Rocky Mountain Showdown was in Fort Fun? 1996, the Buffs won 48-34. Things have changed. You can bet the Green and Gold faithful will be ready.
The question for CU? Will the Buffs be running? A stampede would be even better.