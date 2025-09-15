Colorado Recruit Xavier Payne Sends Message Following Buffaloes Rough Loss
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a 36-20 loss against the Houston Cougars. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are now 1-2, going 0-1 in Big 12 conference play. A losing record could impact recruiting, but one class of 2026 recruit reassured that he is still locked in.
Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne committed to the Buffaloes on July 7. Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Payne is the No. 87 offensive tackle recruit and the No. 127 player from Florida. Following Colorado’s loss, Payne posted to his social media that he is still committed to the Buffaloes.
Importance Of Payne Remaining Committed To Colorado
Having the support of incoming recruits is important for the Buffaloes, who have just 11 incoming commits from the class of 2026. Losing commits would be a tough blow for Sanders and the Buffaloes, which makes the reassurance important for Colorado.
It is not unheard of for schools to lose recruits when the program is underperforming. Having Payne post his support shows his dedication to the Buffaloes even through a tough stretch.
In addition to Payne staying committed, publicly posting shows other Colorado recruits that he is locked in. This can help other recruits also stay committed, seeing their future teammate is dedicated to the program.
In addition to Payne, four-star cornerback recruit Preston Ashley posted that he is still committed to Colorado. While Colorado may not have many commits from the recruiting class of 2026, the program is gaining players who are dedicated and ready to help the Buffaloes win.
Why Payne Chose Colorado
Since Sanders took over the Colorado program, he has had an unconventional approach to recruiting. Instead of focusing on bringing in a large number of players, the Colorado coach looks to recruit athletes who could play early in their collegiate career.
“I want to play as early as possible, and that’s the path they see for me,” Payne told On3 in July.
“The best part was being to sit down with the offensive line coaches and truly building that connection while getting to see their plan for me and how I fit into the program,” Payne continued. “It really hit me how much NFL experience is on the staff. So not only do they know how to get me there because they did it, but also because they have sent so many in their years of coaching.”
Sanders has proved that he will stay true to his word of playing true freshmen. Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton played in his true freshman season last year, and he has turned into one of the team’s best players.
With the chance of an early playing experience and a coaching staff that can help him build a path to the NFL, Payne is focused on playing for the Buffaloes in 2026.
With 11 commits, the Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 68 in the nation and No. 16 in the Big 12. Of the 11, just three are offensive linemen, including Payne. The other offensive tackle recruit is three-star Josiah Manu, and the Buffaloes are also bringing in three-star offensive guard Ben Gula.
While Colorado has much to fix on the field this season, Payne reassuring the fans and the team that he is still committed to the Colorado Buffaloes is a positive sign for the program’s future.