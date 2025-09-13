Is Deion Sanders Recruiting Another NFL Legend to Colorado’s Coaching Staff?
When Colorado Buffaloes fans stroll into Folsom Field on game day, they’re not just able to watch college football. They’re also treated to the rare sight of NFL royalty lining the Colorado sideline. From Hall of Fame names to longtime veterans, it feels less like a college coaching staff and more like an all-star reunion of gridiron legends.
That spectacle is not by coincidence.
Since arriving in Boulder, Deion Sanders has made it his mission to overhaul every layer of the program. He didn’t just flip the roster; he reimagined the entire operation—from the cooks to the coaching staff. In the process, “Coach Prime” has stacked his sideline with some of the most accomplished NFL alumni in the game.
Hall of Famers like Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk, former Pro Bowl lineman Andre Gurode and 14-year NFL veteran Domata Peko all add true NFL experience and know-how. Together, they’ve transformed Colorado into a destination for elite football minds who want to mold the next generation.
Now the question is whether Sanders has another legend in mind.
Prime’s Tease
Before the season, Sanders publicly acknowledged that Colorado athletic director Rick George informed him that the program’s coaching budget was stretched thin. Meaning big-name hires weren’t in the cards, at least not anytime soon.
But Sanders might be working from a different playbook. During his weekly chat with CBS Colorado reporter Romi Bean, "Coach Prime" was asked whether more former NFL players were on his radar for potential staff roles.
“Plenty,” Sanders replied. “There’s plenty… But I’m not gonna say it because I may be already at ’em.”
Sanders has built a reputation for turning offhand remarks into headline-grabbing moves. And while no immediate announcements are expected, his subtle hint suggests he may be looking to bolster his staff again—perhaps with another big-name former player.
But that naturally raises the big question: Who could be next?
Enter Randy Moss?
One name that makes the most sense is Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.
Moss recently visited Boulder ahead of Colorado’s season opener against Georgia Tech, standing alongside Sanders in support of his longtime friend. The duo have a connection that runs deep, rooted in both their faith and their shared fight as cancer survivors.
“I’m gonna be there for my brother,” Moss told the team during his visit. “I know what he stands for 'cause I stand for it. Faith, family, and football.”
With that, it’s not hard to imagine Sanders pitching Moss on a role in Boulder, especially given their brotherhood. Moss does have coaching experience at the high school level in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he worked with his son’s team. Yet in 2021, Moss told the Vikings’ Bleav podcast that he had little interest in pursuing coaching at the NFL level.
“The sacrifice that you have to make as a player, multiply that times two as a coach,” Moss said then. “For me to be older, happily married, got my family, just loving and living life, it would take away a lot for me to be a coach… or just to coach period.”
That was several years ago, though. And joining forces with Sanders at Colorado could present a unique opportunity—one that allows Moss to shape young athletes while standing alongside someone he trusts.
A Blueprint for Boulder
Players in Boulder aren’t just learning schemes and techniques; they’re being mentored by men who have battled for and won Super Bowls, earned Pro Bowl honors, and in some cases even slipped on gold jackets.
Whether it’s Moss or another former pro, Sanders’ strategy is clear: surround players with coaches who have succeeded at the highest levels of the game.
That approach does more than boost the Buffs’ on-field development. It builds credibility with recruits and their families, who see Colorado as a program where experience and wisdom are woven into the culture.
If Sanders could add another NFL legend like Moss, it wouldn't just make headline news; it would cement Colorado as one of college football’s most intriguing destinations for years to come.