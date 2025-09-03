When Is Elite Wide Receiver Recruit Christian Ward Visiting Colorado Buffaloes?
Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward is one of the top uncommitted wide receiver recruits from the class of 2026. With the college football season here, visits are crucial, as teams look to finalize their recruiting class of 2026.
Ward announced on his X account that he will be in Boulder for the upcoming weekend of Sept. 6 for a visit with the Colorado Buffaloes. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Ward is the No. 94 wide receiver and the No. 75 recruit from Florida. He currently plays high school football for the IMG Academy in Georgia, and could be a big commitment for Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes offered Ward on July 17, a little later than other schools interested in the wide receiver recruit, but they have been making a strong push for him. In addition to Colorado recruiting him hard, he attends the alma mater of Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis.
Lewis is in his true freshman season, set to take the field for the first time at some point during the upcoming game for Colorado.
In addition to Colorado, the Arizona State Sun Devils have been heavily interested in Ward. The Michigan Wolverines were also in the running, but Colorado and Arizona State are leading the way.
“Deion Sanders develops his players to get to the league,” Ward told On3 over the summer. “ASU has Hines Ward down there, so it’s a great atmosphere for kids to try to get to the next level.”
How Colorado Can Make A Big Swing For Ward
With Colorado up there in Ward’s interest level, hosting a strong visit will be crucial in landing the three-star wide receiver. With Ward set to visit the Buffaloes over the weekend, he will see Colorado face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. Several aspects of the game can help increase Ward’s interest in the program.
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a tough week one loss in which the team struggled with clock management, the offense could not capitalize on opportunities, and the defense struggled to stop the quarterback run. Colorado is entering the game against Delaware as heavy favorites, and the three-star recruit could be in attendance for a statement game from the Buffaloes.
Ward will also get a chance to watch his former teammate take the field. Sanders confirmed that Lewis will make his debut with the Colorado Buffaloes against the Blue Hens. Quarterback Kaidon Salter is expected to get the start, though Sanders did not say for sure.
No matter which quarterback starts the game, Ward can see his former teammate help lead the team, while also getting a glimpse of the possible future offense he could play in.
Colorado class of 2026
The Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 66 in the nation and No. 16 in the Big 12, per On3. The team has received 11 commitments, but the only pass catcher is four-star tight end Gavin Mueller.
With the Colorado Buffaloes not yet landing a wide receiver, Ward would make a valuable addition to the program. Colorado must host a strong recruiting visit as the Buffaloes compete with a Big 12 foe, Arizona State, for Ward.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MT.