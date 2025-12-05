Big 12 Recruiter Rankings Just Revealed The Truth About Colorado Buffaloes Woes

With recruits officially signing with their teams through the early signing period, several coaches in the Big 12 conference are standing out as the top recruiters. The Colorado Buffaloes have had 10 players sign their letter of intent and have struggled with recruiting the class of 2026.

247Sports has a ranking for the top recruiters in the Big 12 conference. Notably, the Buffaloes do not have a coach ranked in the top 60. When ranking the coaches in the conference, Colorado should have at least one in the top 60, which shows the Buffaloes’ efforts in recruiting this year.

The Buffaloes’ recruiting class is ranked No. 102 in the nation and last in the Big 12, per 247 Sports. Being No. 16 is a massive drop from Colorado's No. 4 ranking in the conference for the 2025 recruiting class.

When looking back at the 2025 recruiter rankings, the Buffaloes had two coaches in the top 10 in the Big 12: defensive backs coach Rod Chance and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. Chance is now the defensive backs coach for Oregon State, while Loadholt is with Mississippi State, coaching the offensive line.

Loadholt was responsible for some big commits from 2025, including offensive tackle Carde Smith. As neither is with Colorado anymore, the Buffaloes have not had anyone on the staff step up on the recruiting trail.

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class

Colorado’s class features 10 signees, with just one commit who has yet to sign, three-star athlete Alexander Ward. While there is frustration over Colorado’s recruiting efforts, the Buffaloes will have talented players joining the program in 2026.

Four-star linebacker Carson Crawford is one of the biggest signees in the recruiting class and can be a major boost to Colorado’s defense next season. He is the No. 11 linebacker in the nation, and with his talent, he has the chance to step in and make a difference as a true freshman.

Colorado did emphasize bolstering up the defense through recruiting, also signing three-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. Bringing in two young, talented linebackers who have time to develop will be a big help to the Buffaloes’ team, which allowed 5.25 yards per rush in 2025.

Another top signee is four-star safety Preston Ashley. Ashley has been vocal about wanting to turn things around in Boulder, not letting the Buffaloes’ three-win season affect his commitment. Not only is Ashley bringing in much-needed help to the secondary, but his commitment to the team shows he could become a leader who steps up early in his collegiate career.

Colorado Buffaloes Can Utilize The Transfer Portal

After a 3-9 season, Colorado fans want to see a change with the Buffaloes. Although the team has not signed many players from the recruiting class, there is young talent joining the program. The Buffaloes will also have the NCAA Transfer Portal they can utilize.

The portal will open on Jan. 2 and remain open for two weeks, closing on Jan. 16. There will be no spring window this season, giving Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes two weeks to build their team.

Colorado has utilized the portal in the past, with safety Tawfiq Byard proving to be a big pickup last year. The Buffaloes can still bring in key players that will help the program improve in 2026. While the team can still grow through the portal, the program must find a way to step up its recruiting efforts moving forward.

