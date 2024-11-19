Colorado's Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig showing why he's the 'heart of the defense'
Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig’s NFL draft stock continues to soar as the Colorado Buffaloes strong safety builds an impressive resume in his second season in Boulder. At 5’11 and 185 pounds, Silmon-Craig may be considered undersized by traditional standards, but his on-field impact defies those metrics. A team captain and defensive leader, he wears the “L” on his jersey for leadership, embodying the “dawg mentality” that Deion Sanders, values in his players.
Silmon-Craig’s journey began at Trinity Christian High School, where he caught the eye of Sanders, linebackers coach Andre’ Hart, and cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis. Despite being overlooked by many programs, the trio recognized Silmon-Craig’s physicality, ball-hawking skills, and leadership potential. Initially committed to Florida Atlantic University, Silmon-Craig decommitted to follow Sanders to Jackson State. The move paid off, as he earned All-SWAC First Team and HBCU All-American honors during his sophomore season, solidifying himself as a standout in the conference.
When Sanders and his coaching staff transitioned to Colorado, Silmon-Craig followed, making the leap to Power Five football. In his first season at Colorado, he tied with Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter for the team lead in interceptions (three) and finished sixth in tackles (44). This year, he’s elevated his game further, leading the team with 76 tackles, including three double-digit tackle games and a career-high 14 against Baylor. While he has yet to record an interception this season, his ability to track the ball and disrupt passing lanes suggests it’s only a matter of time before he adds to his turnover tally.
If Silmon-Craig remained at Jackson State, his draft prospects might have been limited to a late-round selection or even undrafted free agency. However, his success at Colorado demonstrates his ability to compete and excel at the highest level of college football. Comparisons to NFL safeties like Jimmie Ward of the Houston Texans and Jordan Poyer of the Miami Dolphins highlight his versatility as both a box defender and a coverage safety. His leadership qualities, physicality, and football IQ make him a strong candidate for a mid-round selection in the upcoming NFL draft.
With at least two games left in the regular season and potential postseason appearances, Silmon-Craig has an opportunity to surpass 100 tackles, a milestone that will further cement his NFL readiness. His combination of skill, tenacity, and leadership ensures he’ll not only be drafted but also become a cornerstone for an NFL defense in the years to come.