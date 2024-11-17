2025 Five-star Julian Lewis decommits from USC. Does Deion Sanders have his next QB?
Julian "JuJu" Lewis, the No. 2 player and quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, has officially decommitted from USC, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. The talented 6-foot-1, 195-pound passer from Carrollton, Georgia, is now projected to commit to Colorado, further fueling the buzz around Deion Sanders' program.
Lewis’ decommitment, while anticipated, shakes up the recruiting landscape. It comes just one day after he made an unofficial visit to Georgia for their matchup against Tennessee. Lewis has also been a frequent visitor to Boulder, Colorado, making four trips since the beginning of the year. His visits to the Buffaloes have underscored Colorado’s growing appeal as a destination for top-tier talent.
Sources indicate that Lewis plans to commit in the coming weeks and enroll early at his school of choice. With the early signing period opening on December 4, his decision is one of the most anticipated stories in the 2025 class. Colorado and Georgia are considered the leading contenders, with the Buffaloes holding significant momentum under Coach Prime. Adding Lewis to the roster would be a monumental recruiting win for Sanders as he continues to reshape the program into a national powerhouse.
USC has already moved to fill the void left by Lewis’ departure, flipping four-star Texas A&M quarterback commit Husan Longstreet. The No. 47 player in the ESPN 300, Longstreet is a standout at Corona Centennial High School in California and recently visited USC for their game against Nebraska. Trojans quarterbacks coach Luke Huard attended Longstreet’s playoff game, underscoring their efforts to stabilize their quarterback pipeline.
Lewis, known for his elite arm talent and maturity beyond his years, has thrown for over 7,000 yards and 96 touchdowns in just two high school seasons. He also made headlines with an early NIL deal, highlighting his ability to navigate the modern recruiting landscape. Should he commit to Colorado, he is expected to follow in the footsteps of Shedeur Sanders, who is projected to enter the NFL Draft after this season. Lewis would bring immense talent and excitement to Boulder, ensuring the Buffaloes remain in the national spotlight.