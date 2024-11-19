Where Colorado's Travis Hunter stands in latest Heisman Trophy odds
Travis Hunter continues to redefine what it means to be a Heisman Trophy candidate, surging to the top of the odds with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way phenom solidified his lead over the weekend with yet another historic performance, showcasing his unparalleled versatility and elite playmaking ability.
In Colorado’s latest outing, Hunter played 132 snaps, contributing in all three phases of the game. Offensively, he recorded five catches for 55 yards and scored his first career rushing touchdown on a five-yard carry. Defensively, he added a game-changing interception, a pass breakup, and three tackles. Hunter became the first player in either the NFL or FBS to tally 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception in the same game since Champ Bailey achieved the feat in 2000 for Washington in the NFL. This rare accomplishment underscores Hunter’s once-in-a-generation talent.
Hunter’s overall season numbers are staggering. As a receiver, he has amassed 74 receptions for 913 yards and nine touchdowns, proving to be a reliable target for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. On defense, he’s equally impactful with three interceptions, eight pass breakups, 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. His two-way dominance is reminiscent of legends like Charles Woodson, the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman, and elevates his case as the top player in college football.
If Hunter wins the Heisman, he’ll become the first Colorado player in 30 years to earn the honor. The late Rashaan Salaam, who won in 1994, remains the program’s only recipient. Hunter’s -400 odds place him as the clear frontrunner, ahead of Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty (+600) and Miami's Cam Ward (+1200). A victory would not only cement Hunter’s legacy but also mark a significant milestone for Coach Prime’s revitalized Colorado program.
As the season winds down, Hunter’s historic performances and unmatched versatility continue to set him apart. With each game, he edges closer to joining the pantheon of Heisman greats.