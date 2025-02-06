Colorado's Chidozie Nwankwo prepares for 2025 NFL Draft with outstanding potential
Deion Sanders has never been shy about promoting players he believes have the potential to excel at the highest level of football. Renowned for his marketing abilities and confident persona, the legendary cornerback-turned-coach often shines a spotlight on athletes under his watch.
While fans might expect Coach Prime to champion his sons—Shedeur and Shilo Sanders—as well as rising star Travis Hunter, his knack for elevating promising talent does not end there. One such beneficiary of Sanders’s flair for promotion is defensive lineman Chidozie “Block Bully” Nwankwo, a Houston native whose NFL aspirations are steadily coming into focus.
At 5’11” and 290 pounds, Nwankwo defies traditional expectations for defensive linemen, who often tower well over six feet. Yet, as Sanders repeatedly reminds anyone who will listen, Chidozie’s stature is an advantage rather than a drawback. A lower center of gravity can confer significant leverage against offensive linemen, making it more difficult for them to lock in and move him off his spot.
His nickname, “Block Bully,” seems apt, as he has demonstrated flashes of disruptive power reminiscent of the NFL’s top interior linemen. Naturally, comparisons to Aaron Donald—arguably the best defensive tackle of his era—have arisen. Donald, at 6’0” and roughly 280 pounds, also faced skepticism about his “undersized” frame before dominating at the professional level.
Of course, comparing Nwankwo’s college numbers to Donald’s reveals a gap. Donald’s final college season at Pittsburgh was a statistical tour de force: 43 tackles, 59 combined tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.
Warren Sapp files $20 million lawsuit over wrongful arrest in Florida
By contrast, Nwankwo’s totals—19 solo tackles, 32 combined, 5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks—may appear modest. However, it is the way he makes plays in crucial moments that stands out. There have been times when Nwankwo has displayed a Donald-like refusal to be blocked, using his natural leverage and quick first step to penetrate an offensive line. While his production may not match the jaw-dropping numbers Donald posted, those flashes indicate the raw potential that could translate to the NFL.
Prominent in Nwankwo’s corner is Deion Sanders, whose public endorsements carry weight. Sanders has repeatedly advised scouts to take a close look at the young defensive tackle, urging them not to be misled by his “lack” of height. As Sanders emphatically states, “He’s a dawg. Stamp it!” That stamp of approval, especially from a Hall of Famer known for his ability to evaluate and develop talent, can significantly raise a prospect’s profile among NFL decision-makers.
Nwankwo’s own preparations for the next level are well underway. In a recent inside look at his training regimen, he began his day by dropping his niece off at school before heading to a performance facility in Colorado. Wearing Coach Prime’s signature Nike Air Diamond Turf 3 cleats, he showcased his agility, flexibility, and hand technique—key attributes that help smaller interior defenders slip through blockers.
The training session also offered glimpses of his bend and ability to navigate tight spaces, qualities essential for shedding blocks quickly. While fans did not see live, head-to-head reps against offensive linemen in this clip, the drills illustrated his commitment to improving those aspects of his game that could impress scouts come Pro Day.
Although no official announcement has been made about an NFL Scouting Combine invite, most observers expect him to showcase his abilities at Colorado’s Pro Day, with the possibility of additional private workouts for individual teams.
Injury issues along Colorado’s defensive line during the 2024 season might have prevented fans from witnessing the “full Block Bully experience.” Still, the film that does exist suggests Nwankwo can anchor against double teams, hold the point of attack, and even break through for key tackles for loss. His blend of power, leverage, and a relentless motor could make him a valuable commodity for teams seeking interior defenders who can collapse the pocket.
Deion Sanders leaves no doubt about future: "I couldn't coach pro ball"
Coach Prime is not the only big name supporting Nwankwo. Former NFL stars Warren Sapp and Damione Lewis have also recognized his potential. The guidance and experience of these seasoned pros can only enhance Nwankwo’s readiness for the challenges of professional football. Their combined insights, along with Sanders’ unwavering belief, significantly boost his chances of hearing his name called on Draft Day. Early projections place him as a Day 3 pick or a priority undrafted free agent, yet strong performances in upcoming workouts could raise his stock considerably.
Colorado Football 2025 win total sparks controversy following release by FanDuel
In the end, Chidozie Nwankwo’s path to the NFL may be atypical in some ways—he does not have the prototypical size many teams covet—but he more than makes up for it with his tenacity, work ethic, and raw power. With Deion Sanders, Warren Sapp, and Damione Lewis all vouching for his abilities, there is ample reason to believe that the “Block Bully” can carve out a role at the next level.
Much like Coach Prime’s relentless promotion of him, Nwankwo intends to leave no doubt in the minds of scouts and front offices that he belongs in the NFL. If he continues to refine his technique and leverage the wisdom of football legends, it is only a matter of time before the “Block Bully” transforms that potential into professional production.