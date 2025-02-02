Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr. receiving serious NFL buzz after skipping Shrine Bowl
Jimmy Horn Jr. has garnered significant attention from NFL teams following his decision to skip the Shine Bowl, with at least eight franchises, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers, expressing serious interest.
The speedy 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver impressed scouts during practice sessions in Texas before unexpectedly withdrawing from the game itself. While some speculate that certain NFL teams advised him to sit out, no official confirmation has surfaced.
Horn’s draft stock has been fluctuating, but he remains a projected Day 3 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He posted 441 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 2024 season, following a 556-yard campaign in his first year at Colorado. Though his final season was hampered by injuries, Horn’s explosive skill set remains undeniable.
The Steelers, in particular, could be an ideal landing spot for Horn, given their surplus of seventh-round picks. With Pittsburgh likely to address wide receiver depth in multiple rounds, Horn could be an intriguing late-round addition.
His ability to stretch the field vertically would force defenses to deploy two high safeties, creating more room for inside runs and quick-hitting routes. Additionally, his quick acceleration makes him an asset in screen plays, where he can exploit mismatches against linebackers and slower defensive backs.
Despite a statistically underwhelming season, Horn has the potential to be one of the draft’s biggest steals. His underrated hands, separation ability, and versatility in different offensive schemes make him a valuable asset for teams seeking a dynamic playmaker. If he lands in the right system, Horn could prove to be an impact player at the next level, providing both immediate depth and long-term upside.