Deion Sanders reveals Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father was moved to prison outside of Denver
Deion Sanders has long been known for his ability to inspire and connect with his players on a personal level, and his relationship with Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is a testament to that.
Sanders revealed on Good Morning America that Horn’s father, Jimmy Horn Sr., had been moved to an undisclosed prison outside of Denver. Horn Sr. has been incarcerated since 2021 on multiple drug-related charges, leaving him unable to witness his son's impressive rise in college football.
Understanding the weight of this situation, Sanders chose to step in as more than just a coach. He accompanied Horn Jr. to visit his father, reinforcing the familial atmosphere Sanders has built within the Colorado program. The visit was an emotional experience, showcasing Sanders’ commitment to supporting his players beyond the football field. Sanders has openly advocated for Horn Sr.’s rehabilitation and reintegration into society, a rare display of compassion and activism from a head coach.
Sanders’ role in Horn Jr.’s life has been especially evident during pivotal moments, including senior day, when Sanders walked alongside Horn during an emotional ceremony. The coach's unwavering presence has been a source of strength for the wide receiver, who continues to persevere despite personal challenges.
The bond between Sanders and Horn was further highlighted during the latest season of Amazon’s docuseries Coach Prime. Sanders recalled a “tear-jerking” moment involving Horn, underscoring the emotional highs and lows that come with balancing personal struggles and athletic aspirations. These glimpses into their relationship provide a deeper understanding of how Sanders nurtures his players not just as athletes but as individuals.
Deion Sanders received 'multiple threats' before last year's Rocky Mountain Showdown
Despite the obstacles, Horn Jr. is now on the verge of realizing his NFL dreams. On Monday, he announced that he had received an invitation to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, a crucial step toward his professional career. The event, scheduled from February 27 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will allow Horn to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts and executives.
Deion Sanders’ influence on the NFL Draft: An intersection of family and football
Horn began his final college season on a high note, recording 198 receiving yards and a touchdown in Colorado’s opener against North Dakota State. Although a lower-body injury sidelined him for much of November, Horn still managed to accumulate 441 receiving yards, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic playmaker. With Sanders in his corner, Horn is poised to take the next step and pursue his NFL ambitions.