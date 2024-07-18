Colorado's opener with North Dakota State has most bets in 2024
Colorado football is set to return to the Big 12 in 2024 with heightened expectations and a revitalized roster. Head coach Deion Sanders is preparing to capitalize on a significant influx of talent, with 41 transfers and six high school signees joining the squad. This influx provides an opportunity to improve upon last season's 4-8 record and establish a stronger presence in the competitive Big 12 conference.
The release of the Big 12's 2024 schedule has highlighted several pivotal matchups that could determine the success of the Buffaloes' season. However, the non-conference schedule is equally critical, featuring challenging games that will test Colorado's readiness for Big 12 play. Notably, the Week 1 game against North Dakota State (NDSU) stands out as a potential trap game that the Buffaloes cannot afford to underestimate.
Betting odds reflect the high interest in this matchup, with 82 percent of bets favoring Colorado, according to BetMGM. Despite Colorado being favored by 8.5 points, the narrow margin indicates a level of respect for NDSU's capabilities. The Bison, although an FCS team, have a storied history of success, having won nine national championships since 2011, including two of the last five. Even with the departure of head coach Matt Entz, NDSU remains a formidable opponent under new head coach Tom Polasek.
The Buffaloes' modest favor by just a touchdown at home underscores the challenge posed by NDSU. Polasek, formerly Wyoming's offensive coordinator, brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the Bison. The uncertainty surrounding NDSU's starting quarterback adds intrigue, with Cam Miller's potential return for a graduate year hanging in the balance. Miller's impressive performance last season, with 32 total touchdowns and only four interceptions, makes him a critical factor. Additionally, wide receiver Eli Green, who averaged nearly 20 yards per catch in 2023, poses a significant threat to Colorado's secondary.
Coach Sanders is acutely aware of the threat NDSU poses, emphasizing the need for his team to remain focused and prepared. "Don't underestimate North Dakota State," Sanders stated on FS1's Undisputed. "Those guys come to play and they can play." As the season approaches, Sanders and his squad will need to channel their motivation and talent to navigate both their non-conference and Big 12 schedules successfully.