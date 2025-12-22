BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 back for 49ers vs Colts
The San Francisco 49ers travel to Indianapolis for a crucial Week 16 Monday Night Football matchup against the Colts on Dec. 22, with both teams fighting for playoff positioning. New BetMGM users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This promotion allows bettors to explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on Monday night's primetime showdown.
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with substantial protection on their first real money wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, users can place their inaugural bet on any market, including Monday night's 49ers-Colts matchup. If the wager wins, bettors keep their cash winnings and original stake.
However, if the first bet loses, BetMGM returns the full stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For wagers over $50, the bonus is split into five equal portions, each worth 20% of the original bet. For example, a losing $1,000 wager on the 49ers to cover the spread would result in five $200 bonus bets. Smaller losing wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.
- Available for any sports market, including Monday Night Football props and game lines.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Monday Night Football
Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 offer takes just minutes and provides immediate access to Monday night's 49ers-Colts betting markets. Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading identification documents.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using preferred payment methods like PayPal, Apple Pay, or debit cards.
- Place your inaugural real money wager on any market, including 49ers-Colts spreads, totals, or player props.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your profits immediately or continue betting with your winnings.
New users can explore comprehensive betting options and platform features by reading our detailed BetMGM review before getting started.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing value for existing customers through daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses. Regular users can discover these enhanced opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature boosted payouts on popular betting markets and special promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the week.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.