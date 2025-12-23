This Florida State Transfer Could Instantly Fill The Void Left By Omarion Miller

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are weeks away from entering an offseason full of uncertainty and a need for star talent. With the program losing more than half its roster, the time to aggressively attack the transfer portal is imminent.

The program has lost a lot of talent, especially at the wide receiver position. Standout sophomore Omarion Miller entered his name into the transfer portal last week, leaving a gaping hole at the receiver position heading into the offseason.

Not only does the program need to add a more explosive pass catcher, but a true No. 1 option for quarterback Julian Lewis. One name that could make a lot of sense for Sanders and his staff to target is Florida State wide receiver Elijah Moore.

The redshirt freshman hasn’t had a productive season, largely due to limited playing time, catching just three passes for 52 yards in three games for the Seminoles.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bringing in Moore would give Lewis a true go-to receiver and address Colorado’s pressing need at wideout. For Sanders, adding a player of that size and talent would show the program’s commitment to building star power and competing at a higher level.

Why Elijah Moore Makes Sense for the Buffaloes in the Transfer Portal

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a 3-9 season, the Buffaloes won’t be the most attractive destination for top-tier talent. Sanders and his staff will likely face challenges recruiting star power, and bigger names may look elsewhere.

That makes focusing on underrated targets with high potential and upside more important than ever, and Moore fits that description perfectly. Once a top recruit, Moore hasn’t had much success over the past two seasons and will likely transfer to a program outside the Power Four.

Buried on Florida State’s depth chart and limited in opportunities, Moore now has a chance to showcase his size, skill set, and versatility in a program that has a clear need at receiver.

Colorado offers plenty of room for a player like him to step in and make an impact. Moore and the Buffaloes are a natural fit this offseason. Landing him would give Colorado a talented, high-upside receiver who can immediately help a young, inexperienced room.

For Sanders, it’s a chance to add a proven playmaker without chasing bigger names, while also signaling that the Buffaloes are serious about building a competitive, high-powered offense.

Why Colorado Can’t Ignore Wide Receiver Needs This Offseason

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado’s offense next season can’t lean on inexperienced receivers. There’s talent in the room, but it puts extra pressure on younger players to step up.

Even with Joseph Williams, Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson showing promise, none of them has proven to be a go-to playmaker.

Adding a proven, experienced receiver like Moore could change that. His size and skill set would give Lewis a reliable target while helping the younger players around him.

Bringing in Moore wouldn’t just strengthen the receiver room—it would also show that Sanders is serious about building a team that can compete. The right addition this offseason could turn a weak spot into one of Colorado’s biggest strengths.