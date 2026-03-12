Colorado Safeties Coach Vonn Bell Doesn't Hold Back About New Defensive Coordinator

Colorado Buffaloes safeties coach Vonn Bell didn't bite his tongue when speaking about Colorado's new defensive coordinator Chris Marve after Wednesday's spring practice.

What Vonn Bell Said About Chris Marve

"Fiery, passionate. Very detailed. I've seen some coaches like that, and it just makes me inspired to be a better version of myself everyday. How detailed we are everyday with the meetings, with the break down in film with the gray sheets, and all the types of stuff that we have. We have an open discussion with the (defensive) staff, and it's just, the dude loves it," Bell said about Marve.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) after a game at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Dec. 22, 2024.

"He brings the energy every day, and that's the type of guy I am too. I'm fiery, too. So, he's a former player as well, so he understands, gets it," Bell continued. "I'm glad to come into work with him every day."

Bell and Marve arrived on Colorado's coaching staff after the 2025 season, and Marve was subsequently promoted to the defensive coordinator position after former Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston took a job with the Denver Broncos.

Although Marve was originally brought onto the Colorado staff as a linebackers coach, his experience as a defensive coordinator made him an obvious candidate after Livingston's departure. In fact, Colorado coach Deion Sanders implied that the program expected Marve to eventually take over the defensive coordinator position.

If Bell's comments are any indication, then the Buffaloes are in good hands with Marve coordinating the defense.

Marve addressed the media earlier in Colorado's spring camp, and he revealed some of his biggest coaching points for the Buffaloes defense. Marve spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator of Virginia Tech before eventually landing in Boulder for the 2026 season.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

"If you're not adapting in this game, you're going to die. So I learned that adapting is imperative. You do have to have tenets that you fundamentally believe in and that you harp on that have to show up on tape. But you got to adapt, man, so we'll be different than how people saw us when I was at the other institution, we'll have some overlap. But it's about adapting and getting better every opportunity you get," Marve said.

Vonn Bell's Colorado Connection

Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field on Dec 21, 2025.

Bell spent nine years in the NFL, and he revealed that he still works out with Colorado head strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey every morning. According to Bell, it was Swasey that was his connection into the Buffaloes program and eventually led to the former NFL defensive back joining Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado.

Having a former NFL player on the coaching staff is nothing new for Sanders' tenure at Colorado, but a recently-retired pro gives the current Buffaloes players a valuable resource. Not only can Bell offer advice as someone who's made it to the NFL, he can also relate to players chasing a similar dream.

"Right now we're just implementing the defense, what he has. We're getting it on film, getting guys reps, making sure guys play relentless, fast, violent, smart. And just make sure guys don't really think out there. Just play fast. We'll clean the rest of the stuff up on film, when we get in meeting rooms. So right now, we're just implementing the playbook, then we'll go back and do self scout," said Bell.

