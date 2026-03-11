Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Poised for Breakout Season

Colorado Buffaloes safety Naeten Mictchell arrives in Boulder offering some much-needed help to the Colorado secondary out of the transfer portal, and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders may have just found a solid starter for the team's defense as the 2026 season approaches.

In his media availability on Wednesday morning, Mitchell talked about what he brings to Colorado and what one coach in particular has meant to him as a mentor.

Aggie defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) brings down the ball carrier, preventing a large gain as NMSU took on the Bearkats from Sam Houston State. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Naeten Mitchell’s Playmaking Ability

“I put a lot of work in being able to make those plays. When I can go out there and produce for my team and make those plays, it’s a blessing. Once I get the ball in my hands, try to do what I can do with it. I’ve made a couple plays so far, so I gotta keep it going. You know the plays I’ve made so far have been great, the coaches have put me in a good position, my teammates have been right there next to me. It’s been awesome,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell transferred from New Mexico State, where he was able to make several plays, but at Colorado, he has continued to put in the work regardless of what he has done in the past. While the Buffaloes did recruit for his past production, Mitchell knows he has to keep improving to earn a starting spot.

Nov 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; New Mexico State Aggies safety Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Star Thomas (9) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In his career with New Mexico State, Mitchell finished with 102 tackles, nine pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Mitchell’s ability to make plays on the ball and consistently impact the game was very tempting for Colorado, and clearly, what Coach Prime and the staff saw on tape was good enough to bring him in.

The Buffaloes do want players who can play, but that is not all that matters. Colorado also needs players who help the culture to improve and are willing to help set that standard. Mitchell is someone who fits that mold.

Mitchell knows he is talented, but his selfless answers in his press conference in giving credit to his teammates and coaches are a very good sign for him to potentially develop as a leader down the line.

Nov 19, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Vonn Bell (24) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Colorado Safeties Coach Vonn Bell’s Mentorship

“He is a great mentor, a great leader of men. Him coming in was a big thing for me. He’s played in the league, he’s done what I want to do. What I want to get to. Not only coaching me in football, but coaching me outside of football. Coaching me to get ready for the league. That’s my end goal, that’s my dream. He’s done it, and like I said, just being able to have him on the side of me going into games or anything like that. It’s been awesome,” added Mitchell.

New safeties coach Vonn Bell has been a welcome sight for the Colorado program, mainly because of the experience he has in the NFL, but also in life. Bringing in coaches who have played the game at the highest level brings tremendous value to Colorado to help develop the players to be as good as they can be.

For players like Mitchell who want to play this game at the highest level, Colorado provides an opportunity that very few programs have with multiple coaches on staff who have played at the highest level.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This also includes Sanders, who is a Hall of Fame player with experience at cornerback, receiver, and returner. Sanders has the experience and has won Super Bowls, so he knows what it takes to win and to win big.

Having these types of mentors available, Mitchell had an incredible opportunity in front of him to learn from them and put his ability on tape for NFL scouts to see.

This safety room has the opportunity to be very good, not only because of their talent and versatility but also because of the tremendous coaching that Colorado has on its staff. The Buffaloes could be a team and a secondary to reckon with in 2026.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!