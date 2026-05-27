Colorado Transfer Randon Fontenette Could See Huge NFL Draft Rise

The Colorado Buffaloes rebuilt their safety room during the 2026 offseason, making it one of the most potentially potent units in the Big 12 seemingly overnight. Part of that positional transformation was former Vanderbilt Commodores safety Randon Fontenette.

After an impressive career in the SEC, the transfer Fontenette is hoping to make a case for himself as a prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft with the Buffs. Here’s a look at three keys to Fontenette’s success, and how he can carve out a path to the NFL.

How Randon Fontenette’s versatility could increase if he plays multiple positions

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Randon Fontenette (2) attempts to intercept a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

One of the players Colorado added alongside Fontenette in the safety room is former Tennessee Volunteer Boo Carter. While it's widely assumed that Carter will have a major impact on the Buffs’ safety room just as he did in Knoxville, he’s generated offseason buzz for a different reason. Coach Deion Sanders confirmed that Carter will play multiple positions in 2026, and it has increased the hype surrounding him drastically.

Coach Prime is able to make this type of commitment to Carter due to his premier athleticism, but Fontenette is no one-trick pony either. He’s displayed some positional versatility already, playing both free and strong safety at Vanderbilt. It allowed him to contribute in multiple facets of the defense, especially during the 2024 season.

That year, Fontenette recorded 72 tackles, 41 of which were unassisted, seven pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and a crucial pick-six in the Commodores’ upset of the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Vanderbilt linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) and offensive lineman Sterling Porcher (79) celebrate after their win against Auburn in overtime at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fontenette was used effectively in safety blitz packages as well as zone coverage, and that versatility was only a taste of what he’s capable of. If Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve find a way to factor in Fontenette at cornerback and slot like they are doing with Carter, it will add a great deal to his resume come April.

How Randon Fontenette can emerge as a leader in Colorado’s defense

Fontenette, like many of Colorado’s starters for the upcoming season, is entering his first year with the team. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t emerge as a leader.

Fontenette is entering his senior season and has experience at two schools, having started his career with the TCU Horned Frogs. That experience and ability to adapt is something Fontenette can pass on to his younger teammates.

Coach Prime has always prioritized making his players leaders of men, and Fontenette has already shown some of those characteristics. Freshman cornerback Preston Ashley commended Fontenette as one of the leaders of Colorado’s defense during his March 27 press conference.

Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

NFL teams highly value players who can become leaders quickly in their locker rooms. If Fontenette can prove that he possesses that skill, it will certainly help his case for the NFL Draft.

Key games on Colorado’s schedule for Randon Fontenette

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The two most important games on Colorado’s schedule for Fontenette both come during Big 12 play. They provide opportunities for him to display his skill set against some of the best quarterbacks the conference has to offer and prove that his talent can translate to the next level.

First is Colorado’s road trip to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In that contest, Fontenette will square off against 2025 FBS passing leader Drew Mestemaker. Safeties are often considered the quarterbacks of the defense, having to read offenses and adjust play calls accordingly. Mestemaker was one of the premier pocket passers in college football during the 2025 season, so if Fontenette can get the better of that mental battle, it will look excellent on his NFL resume.

Then, Colorado will face Connor Weigman and the Houston Cougars at home on Nov. 14. Similar to Mestemaker, Weigman emerged as a premier pocket passer last season. The only difference is that Weigman has already proven that he can play at the Big 12 level, and against the Buffs specifically. He was the catalyst for the Cougars’ dominant 36-20 win over Colorado in the Big 12 opener last season.

If Fontenette can prove himself in those two contests, he will be hard to pass up for any NFL general manager.

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