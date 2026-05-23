Boo Carter's Colorado Transfer Has Coaches and Scouts Paying Attention

One of the Colorado Buffaloes’ biggest additions in the 2026 transfer portal was former Tennessee Volunteers safety Boo Carter.

After a successful spring season and an increased role outlined by Buffs coach Deion Sanders, Carter has a big 2026 season ahead of him that could lead to hearing his name called in the 2027 NFL Draft.

How Deion Sanders Has Elevated Boo Carter’s NFL Draft Stock

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Carter’s draft stock already stands a substantially better chance than it did prior to his arrival in Boulder. Coach Prime took quick notice of his vast skillset and determined that he wanted to put it to use in as many situations as possible. As a result, Carter will be playing a variety of positions in 2026.

“He could play safety as well as corner, slot and return kicks as well and do multiple things,” said Sanders during his April 7 press conference.

Sanders has since set an expectation that Carter will play cornerback primarily in the coming season.

This gives Carter more opportunities to prove himself to NFL teams. Even if one of his new positions doesn’t work out the way he hopes, he’ll have several others to fall back on, and a plethora of reps to course-correct.

What Boo Carter Can Display to NFL Scouts in His Increased Role

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter likely won’t find himself needing to make up for poor play, though. His athleticism is top-notch, and it has given Coach Prime the confidence to place him in so many positions. Sanders called Carter “arguably the best athlete on the team” during that same press conference; high praise for a player who has spent so little time in his program.

But what Carter can also prove in this role is something that many have questioned him on. His departure from Tennessee raised questions about his character that have followed him since. He was dismissed by the program to enter the transfer portal just eight games into the 2025 season following continued violations of team rules.

The role Carter will be playing for Colorado in 2026 will require him to set an example for his teammates. Someone who plays that many snaps is bound to have an immense impact on the game’s outcome. If he can learn to lead by example with his play on the field and become a leader in the locker room as well, it will bode extremely well for his draft stock.

Why Boo Carter Will Be an NFL Draft Prospect

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter earned a four-star transfer rating by 247Sports despite his unceremonious exit from Knoxville. This wasn’t a coincidence, nor was it misplaced hype, as all the evidence has shown that Carter is set to become a star for the Buffaloes.

His performance throughout spring camp, his versatility at multiple positions and his character, which coaches have seen great improvement in, are all ingredients for an NFL prospect in the making.

Carter has made it clear that not only does he want to make it to the NFL, but he also wants to do it in as little time as possible. He holds no ill will towards the new program he’s a part of, but he hasn’t been shy about saying he doesn’t want to be in Boulder long. If this season goes how Carter plans it to, the multi-positional Buff will hear his name called in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“My third year, I’m trying to be one and done," said Carter in a mid-practice interview with Darius Sanders. "I need to go to that league.”

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