Colorado Freshman Preston Ashley Still 'Starstruck' by Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are still in the middle of spring camp, and with that comes increased media access to both players and coaches. One incoming freshman in particular, safety Preston Ashley, hasn’t held back when talking about coach Deion Sanders and what it means to play for him.

Ashley's embracing the opportunity to learn from Sanders, one of the most recognizable figures in football. That connection is already showing as Ashley settles into the program.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“It’s kinda crazy every day I look up and I’m like, ‘That’s my coach,’” Ashley said. “I’m still starstruck every day I see him, but me and his relationship is very good.”

Even with that admiration, Ashley made it clear Sanders isn’t taking it easy on him.

“He definitely gets on me when I’m not at my best,” Ashley said. “He makes sure I’m staying in the right lane just like my parents did when I was growing up. He’s kind of like another father figure that is far away that I don’t have here already.”

For Ashley, that mix of accountability and support is already helping him adjust to the college level. If the early returns are any sign, that relationship could be a big factor in his development and Colorado’s revamped secondary.

Preston Ashley Stands to Gain Big Under Deion Sanders

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Ashley’s praise of Sanders a promising sign, but it also shows he’s eager to learn and grow under his guidance. It’s not just about football since Sanders has often said his ultimate goal is to help his players develop as men.

While winning is important, Sanders wants his players to leave the program better than when they arrived.

For Ashley, that means the lessons he’s learning go far beyond the field. If he continues to embrace that guidance, he has the potential to become a leader both on and off the field and help set the tone for Colorado’s future under Sanders.

Preston Ashley Spotlights Deion Sanders’ Impact On Colorado’s Culture

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ashley’s praise is another encouraging sign for the Buffaloes as spring camp continues. It not only speaks to his individual mindset, but also reflects the culture Sanders and his is building in Boulder.

He also arrived in Boulder this past offseason with strong credentials.

Ashley was rated as a 91 overall prospect by 247Sports Composite. He also checked in as the No. 225-ranked player nationally and the No. 18 safety in his class, positioning him as one of the more promising pieces in Colorado’s secondary moving forward.

With his talent, Ashley is already on Sanders and his staff’s radar for major impact.

More importantly, it’s the combination of talent and mindset that stands out early. If Ashley continues on this path, he has the tools to become a key building block in Sanders’ defense as the program continues to take shape.

For a program looking to build sustained success, players like Ashley are exactly the foundation Sanders needs. If his early approach carries over to the field, it may not be long before he becomes a name to watch in Colorado’s defense.

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