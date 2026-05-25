Three Ways Defensive Tackle Ezra Christensen Can Boost Draft Stock

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders made a key addition to the defensive line after adding defensive tackle Ezra Christensen, who could emerge as one of the more disruptive defensive linemen in the Big 12.

As Christensen enters his first season in Boulder, there are a few reasons why he has a great opportunity to become not just one of Colorado’s more important players but also improve his draft stock for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Consistent Disruption in the Backfield

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

As a defensive lineman, Christensen has shown that he has the talent to be a disruptive force on the defensive line at the JUCO level and at New Mexico State, but he could improve his draft stock significantly if he can do it in the Big 12 as well.

Last season with New Mexico State, Christensen was constantly creating problems in the backfield as he recorded 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble. Christensen’s ability to generate negative plays against the run and also put pressure on opposing quarterbacks seems to be a major reason why Colorado pursued him so heavily, and could be why he has a dominant 2026 showing in the Big 12.

In a conference like the Big 12, the Buffaloes do have several tough opponents, including teams like Texas Tech, Utah, Arizona State, and Houston, who have all started to become teams that consistently are ranked in the AP top 25. With these opportunities on Colorado’s 2026 schedule, Christensen has a great opportunity to completely take over these games and give the Buffaloes a chance to win some of these difficult games against Big 12 competition.

For Christensen, these games are chances for him to perform against competition that has the attention of the NFL, and if he can outshine these opposing offensive lines, he may have the opportunity to climb the defensive tackle rankings and significantly boost his stock for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Improving Colorado Buffaloes' Rush Defense Significantly

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, Colorado significantly struggled to stop the run as the Buffaloes allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which ranked 135th in the nation. With the inability to stop opposing rush attacks, Colorado was constantly put in tough positions, which made it very difficult to get off the field as offenses were typically in short-yard situations on the later downs.

A major reason why the Buffaloes struggled to limit opposing running games was the lack of negative plays they were able to generate. Last season, Colorado totaled 60 tackles for loss, ranking 102nd in the country. To have success stopping the run, being able to get offenses behind the sticks and into obvious passing situations is something that can really help, which is where Christensen comes in.

As mentioned, Christensen recorded 11 tackles for loss in 2025, which shows that he can create the negative plays the Buffaloes lacked last season. With the disruption that Christensen can bring, he has the potential to help Colorado take a major step forward as a rush defense.

If Christensen can continue to be disruptive as he enters his first season with Colorado in the Big 12, there is no doubt that he could help the rush defense to take a significant step forward and potentially become one of the more disruptive players ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Potential for Positional Versatility

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Standing at 6-2 and 280 pounds, Christensen seems to have the size to be successful all across the defensive line, which could be put on full display in Chris Marve’s defense, who enters his first season as the defensive coordinator for Colorado.

In Marve’s defense, he emphasizes physicality, violence, speed, and versatility across the board, which seems like a perfect fit for Christensen due to his playstyle. On the defensive line, Christensen has the size to line up at defensive tackle, nose tackle, and at defensive end, which could go a long way in helping to elevate his draft stock.

On the interior, Christensen has consistently shown that ability to be disruptive, and if he can continue that, Marve may be inclined to line him up on the edge as well. With Christensen’s power and pass-rush ability, he could set the edge well for Colorado's defense in the run game and consistently win as a pass rusher to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the pass game.

As Christensen prepares for the 2026 season, his ability to be disruptive across the board on the defensive line is something that could cause Big 12 offensive lines major problems, but also could be what sets him apart from other defensive tackles and improves his draft stock significantly for 2027.

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