Colorado vs. Utah: Game time and TV announced
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to face the Utah Utes in an exciting Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 16. The game is scheduled to kick off at Noon ET and will be nationally televised by FOX, a significant showcase for both programs. This marks the Buffaloes’ eighth game of the season broadcast on network television, setting a new record for the program. All 11 of Colorado’s games this season have aired on either ESPN’s flagship channels or network television, surpassing the previous record of five in 2023.
Utah enters this game looking to recover from a challenging stretch. The Utes started strong with a 4-0 record but have struggled recently, losing four consecutive games. They face a significant test in the Holy War against BYU this week and hope to regain momentum before taking on Colorado. The Utes have faced adversity this season, notably losing star quarterback Cam Rising for the year and seeing a shakeup in the coaching staff, with longtime offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig replaced by Mike Bajakian. Despite being the preseason favorite in the Big 12, Utah’s season has taken unexpected turns.
On the other side, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are pushing hard for a Big 12 title shot, aiming to finish their season strong. Like Utah, they are coming off a bye week and will be ready to battle at home. The stakes are high as both teams are fighting for a positive end to their season and, potentially, a better bowl opportunity.
The Big 12 slate that weekend also includes several other intriguing matchups. On Friday night, Houston takes on Arizona at 10:15 p.m. ET on FS1. Saturday’s games include Baylor at West Virginia at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Arizona State at Kansas State and Cincinnati at Iowa State later in the evening, and Kansas facing BYU at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. With a packed schedule, November 16 promises to be an action-filled weekend in the Big 12.