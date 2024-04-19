Colorado's Demouy Kennedy officially enters transfer portal
Demouy Kennedy has officially entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The Alabama transfer appeared in 10 games for the Buffaloes last season, recording 13 tackles (two for loss) in his only season in Boulder.
Kennedy was reportedly no longer with the program last month and was waiting for the transfer portal window to re-open. The former Crimson Tide standout played three seasons for Nick Saban at Alabama. He suffered a torn ACL during the 2022 season. When Charles Kelly decided to migrate with Coach Prime to Boulder, Kennedy was one of the first to follow. The four-star transfer was on campus a month after the famed "Louis Luggage" speech.
Colorado will now have Trevor Woods and LaVonta Bentley in a two-linebacker set. FAU transfer Jaylen Wester will also be part of the rotation, along with FSU transfer Brendan Gant.
The decision from Kennedy means 15 Colorado players have entered the transfer portal since Monday, including Chamon Metayer, Alton McCaskill and Cormani McClain. It also leaves Deion Sanders and his staff needing to make up ground, as they're now negative five in the portal for the year. This comes a week before CU's Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 27.
Kennedy will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.