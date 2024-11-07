Could voters be split on Hunter and Sanders in Heisman race?
This year’s Heisman Trophy race is intensifying, and the Colorado Buffaloes find themselves at the center of the conversation. The Buffs are aiming for their first winning season since 2020 and are showcasing two standout athletes who could bring the prestigious trophy back to Colorado for the first time since Rashaan Salaam thirty years ago. The two players in the spotlight are quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, who have both delivered electrifying performances, adding complexity to voters’ decision on which Buffs standout may deserve the award.
Travis Hunter has been nothing short of sensational, playing both offense and defense for over 120 snaps per game. His playmaking ability has redefined the role of a two-way player, and he started the season with four consecutive 100-yard receiving games, extending that to five to set a school record. Hunter’s standout moments include a forced fumble at the goal line and a remarkable performance in an overtime win against Baylor, where he caught seven passes for 130 yards. His ability to shine in crucial moments has only fueled the case for his Heisman contention. Hunter’s dedication to preparation, spending 10 hours watching film outside team activities, showcases his commitment to excellence, making him a strong candidate.
On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders has exhibited incredible consistency and precision as the Buffs' quarterback. Known for his exceptional accuracy, Sanders completed 15 consecutive passes to start the game against Cincinnati and ended the day with 323 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout the season, he has maintained an impressive completion percentage of 73.3%, throwing for 2,591 yards with 21 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Coach Prime has expressed his pride in his son’s performance, noting that Shedeur’s focus is not on individual accolades but on helping his team win and preparing for his professional career.
The mutual respect and support between Hunter and Sanders add a unique dynamic to this Heisman race. Hunter has actively promoted Sanders’ Heisman potential on social media, while Sanders has expressed his desire to see Hunter win, stating it would feel like his own victory due to their shared success on the field. This bond is a testament to the unity in the Colorado program, an element that Coach Prime has fostered.
As the season progresses, voters will weigh the unique talents and achievements of both players. It remains to be seen whether one will emerge as the favorite, or if they will split votes, reminiscent of Penn State’s Kerry Collins and Ki-Jana Carter in 1994. However, both Sanders and Hunter are solidifying their legacies and proving that the Buffs are back on the college football map.