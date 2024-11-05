Shedeur Sanders shoots down speculation about NFL future
Shedeur Sanders has put to rest any speculation about his future, affirming his intention to enter the NFL Draft next year. "I'll be in the league," Sanders said confidently, dispelling any notions of returning to Boulder for another season. His announcement comes after lighthearted remarks from teammates who joked about him enrolling in classes next year, a nod to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his next steps.
Sanders previously teased the idea of staying at Colorado if he were given an impressive $10 million. This figure is almost double his current NIL valuation of $6.3 million, as estimated by On3, which highlights his substantial earning potential in college football. While the allure of a multi-million dollar NIL deal might have kept him in Boulder, Sanders’ ambition to test his skills at the professional level appears to have won out. His decision underscores his confidence and readiness to make the leap, a move anticipated by fans and scouts alike.
Despite his future plans, Sanders remains focused on his present commitment to the Buffaloes. Colorado is still in the mix for a potential spot in the Big 12 title game, and Sanders is set on leading his team through the season’s critical final stretch. His leadership, on-field precision, and playmaking abilities have been instrumental in Colorado’s resurgence, and he’ll be looking to cap off his collegiate career with a successful run.
Shedeur Sanders has fought to be Heisman worthy in a volatile race
The Buffaloes head to Lubbock this Saturday for a showdown with Texas Tech, a game that could determine their postseason trajectory. The matchup is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FOX and promises to be a high-stakes contest as Colorado aims to strengthen its position in the Big 12 standings. Sanders’ decision to leave for the NFL may be set, but his commitment to finishing the season strong for the Buffaloes is clear, with his eyes firmly on the Big 12 title before he begins his NFL journey.