Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Strong Safety

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire 2020-21 Colorado Buffaloes with the latest installment, strong safeties.

Last year, Mikial Onu came in during the summer and saved the meddling safety depth. He was a rock when they needed one. But now it is time for the young guys to show up.

It is likely all of these guys will be moved around as they are all versatile defensive backs. Mark Perry gets the start because he is the most talented despite playing the STAR (safety/linebacker hybrid) last season. He fits better at strong safety for this season.

Do not count out Isaiah Lewis as he could also be utilized at safety as well.

Jaylen Striker is a wild card and he gets moved from cornerback to safety due to his size and ability in man coverage. He is the nickel corner.

Mark Perry

6-foot-0

200 pounds

Overall: 82

Speed: 89

Strength: 72

Agility: 87

Acceleration: 93

Awareness: 76

Tackle: 81

Hit Power: 78

Block Shedding: 72

Pursuit: 83

Play Recognition: 81

Man Coverage: 77

Zone Coverage: 83

Isaiah Lewis

6-foot-0

205 pounds

Overall: 81

Speed: 86

Strength: 70

Agility: 89

Acceleration: 88

Awareness: 78

Tackle: 86

Hit Power: 83

Block Shedding: 69

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 74

Man Coverage: 76

Zone Coverage: 84

Jaylen Striker

6-foot-3

195 pounds

Overall: 74

Speed: 85

Agility: 88

Acceleration: 85

Awareness: 78

Tackle: 79

Hit Power: 75

Pursuit: 78

Play Recognition: 56

Man Coverage: 80

Zone Coverage: 76

To watch the entire stream on Twitch click here.

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Quarterbacks

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Inside Linebackers