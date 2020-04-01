BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Inside Linebackers

Chase Howell

For the fourth installment of creating the 2020 Colorado Buffaloes, BuffsCountry created the inside linebackers.

The inside linebacker position involves the best player on the team, Nate Landman. His overall is 92. To provide some context, Manti Te'o, in this same game, is rated as a 94. Luke Kuechly is a 97 overall.

The other linebackers we created are Akil Jones, Jon Van Diest and Marvin Ham II. There are other scholarship players on the team that could possibly play and will have to play inside linebacker: Quinn Perry, Chase Newman, Ray Robinson, Jash Allen, Mister Williams and Alec Pell. 

There are four middle linebacker spots in the game. Some of those guys will be added after the roster is complete and a couple of those guys will be at outside linebacker. 

Nate Landman

Overall: 92

Speed: 80

Strength: 85

Agility: 82

Acceleration: 81

Awareness: 89

Tackle: 93

Hit Power: 81

Block Shedding: 85

Pursuit: 86

Play Recognition: 88

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 3-31-20, 5.20 PM

Akil Jones

Overall: 82

Speed: 85

Strength: 84

Agility: 78

Acceleration: 84

Awareness: 84

Tackle: 88

Hit Power: 84

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 70

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-1-20, 10.44 AM

Akil Jones

Overall: 82

Speed: 85

Strength: 84

Agility: 78

Acceleration: 84

Awareness: 84

Tackle: 88

Hit Power: 84

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 70

Jon Van Diest

Overall: 81

Speed: 82

Strength: 84

Agility: 78

Acceleration: 83

Awareness: 75

Tackle: 86

Hit Power: 78

Block Shedding: 69

Pursuit: 85

Play Recognition: 80

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 3-31-20, 5.22 PM

Marvin Ham II

Overall: 78

Speed: 85

Strength: 75

Agility: 80

Acceleration: 85

Awareness: 74

Tackle: 79

Hit Power: 74

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 74

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 3-31-20, 5.24 PM

To view the full stream click here.

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Quarterbacks

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Buffdate: Who will CU replace Tyler Bey with?

In this week's installment of the Weekly Buffdate, Chase Howell discusses important topics with the CU basketball and football team

Chase Howell

Forever Buff Tedric Thompson was cut by the Seattle Seahawks in a…

Chase Howell

Despite Adversity, Nelson Spruce is Still Flourishing on the Football Field

Despite battling through injuries since leaving CU, Spruce had a successful albeit short-lived XFL season with the LA Wildcats.

Chase Howell

CU is doing virtual tours this week due to the on-campus recruiting…

Chase Howell

Talented 2022 four-star tackle puts CU in his graphic.

Chase Howell

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU Buffs roster with the latest installment, the wide receivers.

Chase Howell

A Senior Year of Growth and Awards for CU Signee Luke O'Brien

Luke O'Brien leaves Columbine as one of the most accomplished basketball players to ever play there, now embarks on a new journey with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Offer Tracker: Targeting the Biggest Recruits in the Country

BuffsCountry will be tracking the offers from the CU coaching staff every single week.

Chase Howell

Report: Pac-12 announces suspension of organized team activities is…

Chase Howell

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safety

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire 2020-21 Colorado Buffaloes with the latest installment, free safeties.

Chase Howell