Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Inside Linebackers

For the fourth installment of creating the 2020 Colorado Buffaloes, BuffsCountry created the inside linebackers.

The inside linebacker position involves the best player on the team, Nate Landman. His overall is 92. To provide some context, Manti Te'o, in this same game, is rated as a 94. Luke Kuechly is a 97 overall.

The other linebackers we created are Akil Jones, Jon Van Diest and Marvin Ham II. There are other scholarship players on the team that could possibly play and will have to play inside linebacker: Quinn Perry, Chase Newman, Ray Robinson, Jash Allen, Mister Williams and Alec Pell.

There are four middle linebacker spots in the game. Some of those guys will be added after the roster is complete and a couple of those guys will be at outside linebacker.

Nate Landman

Overall: 92

Speed: 80

Strength: 85

Agility: 82

Acceleration: 81

Awareness: 89

Tackle: 93

Hit Power: 81

Block Shedding: 85

Pursuit: 86

Play Recognition: 88

Akil Jones

Overall: 82

Speed: 85

Strength: 84

Agility: 78

Acceleration: 84

Awareness: 84

Tackle: 88

Hit Power: 84

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 70

Akil Jones

Overall: 82

Speed: 85

Strength: 84

Agility: 78

Acceleration: 84

Awareness: 84

Tackle: 88

Hit Power: 84

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 70

Jon Van Diest

Overall: 81

Speed: 82

Strength: 84

Agility: 78

Acceleration: 83

Awareness: 75

Tackle: 86

Hit Power: 78

Block Shedding: 69

Pursuit: 85

Play Recognition: 80

Marvin Ham II

Overall: 78

Speed: 85

Strength: 75

Agility: 80

Acceleration: 85

Awareness: 74

Tackle: 79

Hit Power: 74

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 74

To view the full stream click here.

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Quarterbacks

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers