CU is "anticipating" only season ticket holders will be allowed at games

Chase Howell

CU is planning on a season with season ticket holders in attendance but no single-game ticket holders. 

The CU Buffs ticket office sent out a message to season ticket holders and prospective season ticket holders indicating they, "Anticipate that only those customers that have purchased season ticket will have access to game tickets."

This is something that athletic director Rick George has already hinted at with the media. And this seems to be the line of thinking for most athletic programs across the country. 

The only athletic director that has publicly stated they're preparing for a full stadium is Tennessee AD Phil Fulmer. 

“I am confident. I think we’ll play,” Fulmer told local radio 104.5 The Zone about a week ago. “I don't think anybody knows exactly yet what that will look like. We’re planning on a full stadium and adjust from there. If we don’t, we’re in trouble

Fulmer seems to be the outlier and the most prudent move at this point is to prepare for a season with some fans and make sure they are as safe as possible and spread out across the stadium.

"At this point, we don't know if, or how many, people will be allowed in the stadium this fall," the CU ticket office included in their message. "And we will communicate our plan once we know what is allowable."

There are some people that won't feel comfortable going to games quite yet. But football stadiums are huge and outdoors, there is enough room to properly spread people out in order to ensure an outbreak doesn't happen at the stadium.

It will be no surprise to see extra precautions for fans entering the stadium including temperature screening and some type of testing if applicable. 

