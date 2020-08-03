BuffsCountry
CU Buffs nab commitment from two-sport quarterback

Chase Howell

After a long recruitment and a few bumps and bruises, the Colorado Buffaloes finally have their quarterback for the 2021 class. 

Drew Carter has given the Buffaloes his word. 

Carter is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback out of Portland (Ore.). 

As a two-sport star he will be coming to Colorado to play both football and basketball as Tad Boyle called him and reached out with an opportunity for Carter to play hoops as well. 

It is likely he'll be on scholarship for football and then participate in basketball activities as a walk-on. 

Carter has been the starting quarterback at Tigard High School since his freshman season. He wore the No. 41 during his first two seasons in high school due to his coach never having a freshman starting QB in his 41-year coaching career.  

As a three-year starter going into his fourth season his total record is 31-5.

BuffsCountry broke down his junior tape for a Tale of the Tape. 

Carter reported a total of seven football offers and Colorado was the only Power 5 program. The other school that recruited him heavily is Boise State, who most consider a Power 5 program although not officially. 

He also received a basketball offers from Portland State and UC-San Diego.

His basketball tape might be more impressive than his football tape. He's an excellent ball-handler and can shoot the rock from deep while also shows a nice ability to get to the rack. He could be a very capable backup point guard at the Power 5 level. 

Carter is an impressive football player as well. He shows good instincts, true dual-threat ability and ability to throw the football down the field. 

His family reports a 4.58 40-yard dash but the only verified number is 4.98 seconds in the spring of 2018. 

