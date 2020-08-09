Podcast: White, Wright and fighting the good fight

The CU BuffsCountry podcast is back and better than ever.

Adam Chalifoux, Chase Howell and Vinay Simlot took a bit of a hiatus from behind the microphone but now unveil the new and improved version.

The boys are together in the studio!

They have plenty to discuss with all of the news surrounding college sports and the Colorado Buffaloes over the past couple of weeks.

McKinley Wright returning is the biggest news of the week, so the boys touch on what that means for Tad Boyle and company.

They guys discuss Drew Carter committing to play both quarterback and debate whether or not he is a better football prospect or basketball prospect.

Speaking of basketball, the NBA bubble is also discussed with the return of Andre Roberson and the downright clinic Derrick White has put on so far.

How good can White be in the NBA? Where is his ceiling?

And then the majority of the podcast is spent discussing the hot button issues surrounding college sports at the moment.

The #WeAreUnited group is discussed and how that will impact the CU Buffs and Pac-12 football. As well as the other groups around the country that have followed suit with what the Pac-12 is doing.

We also discuss what is going on with the whole pandemic, why some divisions and conferences are moving their season away from the fall and what to expect for a college football season.

